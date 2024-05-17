Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

 Entertainment

may 17, 2024

What To Watch This weekend? 

After a year of its theatrical release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is coming on JioCinema Premium on May 17 

 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is gearing for its digital release on Prime Video on May 17 

Madgaon Express 

Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story is set to arrive on Zee5 this weekend 

Bastar: The Naxal Story

The third installment of Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix 

 Bridgerton Season 3 

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali gets an animated version. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend 

 Baahubali: Crown of Blood 

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web is marking its digital debut on Netflix this weekend 

 Madame Web 

Hindi film Kartam Bhugtam starring Vijay Raaz and Shreyas Talpade released in cinemas 

Kartam Bhugtam 

Animated adventure live action drama, The Garfield Movie is coming in cinemas 

The Garfield Movie 

American live-action fantasy drama If is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

If 

The Malayalam comedy drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, and Yogi Babu is releasing in cinemas

 Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil 

