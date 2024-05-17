Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 17, 2024
What To Watch This weekend?
After a year of its theatrical release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is coming on JioCinema Premium on May 17
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Image Credits: IMDB
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is gearing for its digital release on Prime Video on May 17
Madgaon Express
Image Credits: IMDB
Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story is set to arrive on Zee5 this weekend
Bastar: The Naxal Story
Image Credits: IMDB
The third installment of Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix
Bridgerton Season 3
Image Credits: IMDB
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali gets an animated version. Baahubali: Crown of Blood is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend
Baahubali: Crown of Blood
Image Credits: IMDB
Dakota Johnson's Madame Web is marking its digital debut on Netflix this weekend
Madame Web
Image Credits: IMDB
Hindi film Kartam Bhugtam starring Vijay Raaz and Shreyas Talpade released in cinemas
Kartam Bhugtam
Image Credits: IMDB
Animated adventure live action drama, The Garfield Movie is coming in cinemas
Image Credits: IMDB
The Garfield Movie
American live-action fantasy drama If is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Image Credits: IMDB
If
The Malayalam comedy drama Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, and Yogi Babu is releasing in cinemas
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Image Credits: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.