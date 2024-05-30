Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 30, 2024
What to Watch this weekend?
Randeep Hooda's directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is streaming on Zee5 now
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Image: Imdb
The much-awaited Season 3 of Panchayat is streaming now on Prime Video
Panchayat Season 3
Image: Imdb
Pratik Gandhi's new movie Dedh Bigha Zameen is coming on JioCinema on May 31st
Dedh Bigha Zameen
Image: Imdb
Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra starrer Illegal Season 3 is streaming now on JioCinema
Illegal Season 3
Image: JioCinema’s Instagram
The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie is coming in cinemas on May 31st
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Image: Imdb
Divya Khosla Kumar's Savi is hitting the screens on May 31st
Savi: A Bloody Housewife
Image: Imdb
The new animated movie on Chota Bheem is hitting the screens this weekend
Chota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan
Image: Imdb
Telugu movie Gangs of Godavari is releasing this weekend
Gangs of Godavari
Image: Imdb
Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil starrer Manthan is re-releasing in selected cities on June 1st
Manthan
Image: Imdb
The new Tamil horror movie Aranmanai 4 is releasing in Hindi this weekend
Aranmanai 4
Image: Imdb
