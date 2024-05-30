Heading 3

may 30, 2024

What to Watch this weekend?

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is streaming on Zee5 now 

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 

Image: Imdb

The much-awaited Season 3 of Panchayat is streaming now on Prime Video 

Panchayat Season 3 

Image: Imdb

Pratik Gandhi's new movie Dedh Bigha Zameen is coming on JioCinema on May 31st 

Dedh Bigha Zameen 

Image: Imdb

Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra starrer Illegal Season 3 is streaming now on JioCinema 

Illegal Season 3

Image: JioCinema’s Instagram 

The Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie is coming in cinemas on May 31st 

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi 

Image: Imdb

Divya Khosla Kumar's Savi is hitting the screens on May 31st 

 Savi: A Bloody Housewife 

Image: Imdb

The new animated movie on Chota Bheem is hitting the screens this weekend 

Chota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan 

Image: Imdb

Telugu movie Gangs of Godavari is releasing this weekend 

Gangs of Godavari 

Image: Imdb

Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil starrer Manthan is re-releasing in selected cities on June 1st 

Manthan 

Image: Imdb

The new Tamil horror movie Aranmanai 4 is releasing in Hindi this weekend 

Aranmanai 4 

Image: Imdb

