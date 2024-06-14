What to watch this weekend? 

Junaid Khan's debut movie, Maharaj is scheduled to release on Netflix today. Although, it's release is a little uncertain because of the court cases against it. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role
Maharaj
Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is now available to watch in theatres. The Kabir Khan directorial is a biographical drama of Muralikant Petkar
Chandu Champion
Raj Shandilya's upcoming production venture, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, is streaming on Zee5
Luv Ki Arrange Marriage
The much-awaited Season 4 of The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video
The Boys S4
The Hollywood movie Inside Out 2 is running in cinemas now
Inside Out 2
The Hollywood movie The Watchers is releasing in cinemas this weekend
The Watchers
Anu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah is coming to cinemas this weekend. Although, it's release is little uncertain because of court cases against it
Hamare Baarah
Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Tamil movie Maharaja is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Maharaja
Manav Vij starrer Gaanth is a crime drama that is streaming on JioCinema now
Gaanth - Chapter 1
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2
The concluding episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix