JUNE 14, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 


Junaid Khan's debut movie, Maharaj is scheduled to release on Netflix today. Although, it's release is a little uncertain because of the court cases against it. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role

Maharaj 

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is now available to watch in theatres. The Kabir Khan directorial is a biographical drama of Muralikant Petkar 

Chandu Champion

Raj Shandilya's upcoming production venture, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, is streaming on Zee5 

 Luv Ki Arrange Marriage 

The much-awaited Season 4 of The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video 

The Boys S4 

Video Credits: Prime Video's Instagram 

The Hollywood movie Inside Out 2 is running in cinemas now 

Inside Out 2

The Hollywood movie The Watchers is releasing in cinemas this weekend

The Watchers 

Anu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah is coming to cinemas this weekend. Although, it's release is little uncertain because of court cases against it

 Hamare Baarah 

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Tamil movie Maharaja is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

Maharaja 

Manav Vij starrer Gaanth is a crime drama that is streaming on JioCinema now 

 Gaanth - Chapter 1 

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 

Video Credits: Netflix’ Instagram 

The concluding episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix 

