Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 13, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira is running in cinemas this weekend. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Sarphira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru
Sarfira
Image: IMDb
Kamal Haasan is back with the sequel of his cult 1997 released movie Indian. The movie is helmed by Shankar
Indian 2
Image: IMDb
Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime returns with its concluding episodes of Season 1. The show is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Showtime S1 P2
Image: IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja is now streaming on Netflix
Maharaja
Image: IMDb
After the huge success of Munjya, Aditya Sarpotdar's long-delayed horror-comedy movie Kakuda is streaming on Zee5
Kakuda
Image: IMDb
Riteish Deshmukh marked his OTT debut with JioCinema's new show, Pill this weekend. Streaming now
Image: IMDb
Pill
Neha Sharma's new web show 36 Days is a mystery thriller drama adapted from UK's 35 Days. It is streaming now on Sony Liv Mm
36 Days
Image: IMDb
Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma starrer comedy drama Wild Wild Punjab is streaming now on Netflix
Wild Wild Punjab
Image: IMDb
The final Season of much much-loved Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming on the platform
Vikings: Valhalla Season 3
Image: IMDb
The Hollywood movie Longlegs is released in cinemas this weekend
Longlegs
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.