july 13, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira is running in cinemas this weekend. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Sarphira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira 

Image: IMDb 

Kamal Haasan is back with the sequel of his cult 1997 released movie Indian. The movie is helmed by Shankar 

Indian 2 

Image: IMDb 

Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime returns with its concluding episodes of Season 1. The show is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Showtime S1 P2 

Image: IMDb 

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja is now streaming on Netflix 

Maharaja 

Image: IMDb 

After the huge success of Munjya, Aditya Sarpotdar's long-delayed horror-comedy movie Kakuda is streaming on Zee5 

Kakuda

Image: IMDb 

Riteish Deshmukh marked his OTT debut with JioCinema's new show, Pill this weekend. Streaming now 

Image: IMDb 

Pill

Neha Sharma's new web show 36 Days is a mystery thriller drama adapted from UK's 35 Days. It is streaming now on Sony Liv Mm

36 Days

Image: IMDb 

Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma starrer comedy drama Wild Wild Punjab is streaming now on Netflix 

Wild Wild Punjab 

Image: IMDb 

The final Season of much much-loved Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming on the platform 

  Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 

Image: IMDb 

The Hollywood movie Longlegs is released in cinemas this weekend 

Longlegs 

Image: IMDb 

