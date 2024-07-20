Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 20, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer comedy-drama Bad Newz has released in cinemas this weekend
Bad Newz
Image: IMDb
After its remarkable theatrical run, Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer The Goat Life is streaming on Netflix
Image: IMDb
The Goat Life
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer new Pakistani show, Barzakh is set to premiere on Zee5 this weekend
Image: IMDb
Barzakh
Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi starrer Accident Or Conspiracy- Godhra is now running in cinemas
Accident Or Conspiracy- Godhra
Image: IMDb
The Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome starrer movie is streaming now on Netflix
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Image: IMDb
The sixth installment of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix
Cobra Kai Season 6
Image: IMDb
The third season of Korean show Sweet Home is streaming on Netflix
Sweet Home Season 3
Image: IMDb
Arcadian is the new addition to the movie library of Lionsgate Play
Arcadian
Image: IMDb
The new Chinese show Gen Z is streaming on Prime Video now
Gen Z
Image: IMDb
Bahiskaran
Image: IMDb
Telugu series Bahiskaran is streaming now on Zee5
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.