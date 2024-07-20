Heading 3

What to watch this weekend? 


Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer comedy-drama Bad Newz has released in cinemas this weekend 

Bad Newz

After its remarkable theatrical run, Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer The Goat Life is streaming on Netflix 

The Goat Life

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer new Pakistani show, Barzakh is set to premiere on Zee5 this weekend 

Barzakh

Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi starrer Accident Or Conspiracy- Godhra is now running in cinemas

Accident Or Conspiracy- Godhra

The Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome starrer movie is streaming now on Netflix 

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

The sixth installment of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix 

Cobra Kai Season 6

The third season of Korean show Sweet Home is streaming on Netflix 

Sweet Home Season 3

Arcadian is the new addition to the movie library of Lionsgate Play

Arcadian

The new Chinese show Gen Z is streaming on Prime Video now 

Gen Z

Bahiskaran

Telugu series Bahiskaran is streaming now on Zee5

