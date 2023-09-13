Heading 3
When actors got replaced in sequels
Saif Ali Khan who played the lead role in the first two parts of Race franchise was replaced by Salman Khan in its third installment. The threquel didn't impress the fans
Saif Ali Khan
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of iconic Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise in two parts, however, he has been replaced by Ranveer Singh in its upcoming part
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
The iconic duo of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai of Welcome will not be seen in its third part. The duo of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are being replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively
Image: IMDb
Nana Patekar & Anil Kapoor
Akshay Kumar was not only replaced in the second installment of Welcome but was also ousted from Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan has taken the legacy forward
Akshay Kumar
Image: IMDb
Sharman Joshi
Image: IMDb
Sharman Joshi was one of the four boys in Golmaal. However, he went missing in its upcoming sequels that went on to become huge hits
Kajal Agrawal
Image: IMDb
Kajal Agrawal, who played the female lead in Singham opposite Ajay Devgn was dropped and replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in its sequel, Singham Returns
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan is the OG Don of Indian cinema. The actor was replaced in its reboot version by Shah Rukh Khan in 2004
Arshad Warsi played the lead role in Jolly LLB and won over people with his charm. However, he was replaced in its second part by Akshay Kumar
Arshad Warsi
Image: IMDb
Abhishek Bachchan who played the lead role in Bunty Aur Babli was replaced by Saif Ali Khan in its second installment. The movie didn't work at the box office
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Emraan Hashmi was replaced in two of his popular movie franchises - Murder 3 & Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara. Randeep Hooda replaced the actor in the former while Akshay Kumar played the lead role in second part of OUATIM
Emraan Hashmi
Image: IMDb
