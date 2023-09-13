Heading 3

When actors got replaced in sequels

Saif Ali Khan who played the lead role in the first two parts of Race franchise was replaced by Salman Khan in its third installment. The threquel didn't impress the fans

Saif Ali Khan

Image: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of iconic Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise in two parts, however, he has been replaced by Ranveer Singh in its upcoming part

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb 

The iconic duo of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai of Welcome will not be seen in its third part. The duo of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are being replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively 

Image: IMDb 

Nana Patekar & Anil Kapoor

Akshay Kumar was not only replaced in the second installment of Welcome but was also ousted from Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan has taken the legacy forward

Akshay Kumar

Image: IMDb 

Sharman Joshi

Image: IMDb 

Sharman Joshi was one of the four boys in Golmaal. However, he went missing in its upcoming sequels that went on to become huge hits 

Kajal Agrawal

Image: IMDb 

Kajal Agrawal, who played the female lead in Singham opposite Ajay Devgn was dropped and replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in its sequel, Singham Returns

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan is the OG Don of Indian cinema. The actor was replaced in its reboot version by Shah Rukh Khan in 2004

Arshad Warsi played the lead role in Jolly LLB and won over people with his charm. However, he was replaced in its second part by Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi

Image: IMDb 

Abhishek Bachchan who played the lead role in Bunty Aur Babli was replaced by Saif Ali Khan in its second installment. The movie didn't work at the box office

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: IMDb 

Emraan Hashmi was replaced in two of his popular movie franchises - Murder 3 & Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara. Randeep Hooda replaced the actor in the former while Akshay Kumar played the lead role in second part of OUATIM

Emraan Hashmi

Image: IMDb 

