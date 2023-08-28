Heading 3

August 28, 2023

When actors played sex-workers on screen

Alia Bhatt played the role of a real life sex worker, Gangubai in her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film clinched her the 'Best Actress' National Film Award

Alia Bhatt

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

Kareena Kapoor played the fictional role of a street-smart sex worker in Sudhir Mishra's Chameli who encounters a rich investment banker on a rainy night

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: IMDb

Rani Mukherjee essayed the character of a sex worker in Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Bhansali's Saawariyaa

 Rani Mukherjee

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

Vidya Balan played the role of a sex worker in Omung Kumar directorial, Begum Jaan who runs a brothel during the turbulent times of Indo-Pak partition in 1947

 Vidya Balan

Image: IMDb

Huma Qureshi donned the role of a sex worker in Sriram Raghavan directorial film, Badlapur. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin in pivotal roles

Huma Qureshi

Image: IMDb

The actress played the role of sex worker in Dev.D. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Abhay Deol in the lead role

Kalki Koechin

Image: IMDb

Tabu essayed the role of sex worker in Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar. The actress won National Award for her performance

Tabu

Image: IMDb

Actress Preity Zinta donned the character of sex worker in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The film showcased the plot of surrogacy when one of her clients Raj (Salman Khan) asks her to bear his child

Preity Zinta

Image: IMDb

Smita Patil played the role of a sex worker in Shyam Benegal's Mandi. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi

Smita Patil

Image: IMDb

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala played the role of sex worker in Do Paise Ki Dhoop Chaar Aane Ki Baarish and Market. The actress will soon play a similar role in Bhansali's Heeramandi

 Manisha Koirala

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

