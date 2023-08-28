Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 28, 2023
When actors played sex-workers on screen
Alia Bhatt played the role of a real life sex worker, Gangubai in her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film clinched her the 'Best Actress' National Film Award
Alia Bhatt
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Kareena Kapoor played the fictional role of a street-smart sex worker in Sudhir Mishra's Chameli who encounters a rich investment banker on a rainy night
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: IMDb
Rani Mukherjee essayed the character of a sex worker in Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Bhansali's Saawariyaa
Rani Mukherjee
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Vidya Balan played the role of a sex worker in Omung Kumar directorial, Begum Jaan who runs a brothel during the turbulent times of Indo-Pak partition in 1947
Vidya Balan
Image: IMDb
Huma Qureshi donned the role of a sex worker in Sriram Raghavan directorial film, Badlapur. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin in pivotal roles
Huma Qureshi
Image: IMDb
The actress played the role of sex worker in Dev.D. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Abhay Deol in the lead role
Kalki Koechin
Image: IMDb
Tabu essayed the role of sex worker in Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar. The actress won National Award for her performance
Tabu
Image: IMDb
Actress Preity Zinta donned the character of sex worker in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The film showcased the plot of surrogacy when one of her clients Raj (Salman Khan) asks her to bear his child
Preity Zinta
Image: IMDb
Smita Patil played the role of a sex worker in Shyam Benegal's Mandi. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi
Smita Patil
Image: IMDb
Veteran actress Manisha Koirala played the role of sex worker in Do Paise Ki Dhoop Chaar Aane Ki Baarish and Market. The actress will soon play a similar role in Bhansali's Heeramandi
Manisha Koirala
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.