Entertainment
ANJALI
APR 12, 2022
Heading 3
When Alia Bhatt bonded with Kapoors
Posing with the Kapoors
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Alia attended the Kapoors' famous Christmas party and also posed with the fam. She sat near her main man as they smiled for the camera
Happy People
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor shared this photo as she spent the evening with Alia and others. Look at their smiles!
Alia spent some quality time with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They had attended Riddhima’s 40th birthday
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor Ladies
Alia Bhatt is close to Ranbir’s mother Neetu. In this photo, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan also joined them
The Fam Jam
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
They celebrated the new year together. Alia posed with Ranbir, Neetu, late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara, and her husband Bharat Sahni
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
This is us
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor hugged Alia Bhatt in this picture, which speaks volumes of their strong bond. Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt also looked happy
Happy Moments
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu declared that Alia is part of her family and ‘world’ with this photo as they posed together while smiling brightly
Neetu’s World
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared this throwback photo featuring the late Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. It shows that she shared a great bond with Ranbir's father
Beautiful Boys
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Alia attended RK’s birthday bash with his family. This photo says that they all are happy in each other’s presence
Love & Blessings
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Alia often joins the Kapoors for their family events. Here, she attended their family lunch, proving that ‘a family who eats together, stays together.’
La Familia
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC