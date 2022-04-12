Entertainment

ANJALI

APR 12, 2022

Heading 3

When Alia Bhatt bonded with Kapoors

Posing with the Kapoors

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Alia attended the Kapoors' famous Christmas party and also posed with the fam. She sat near her main man as they smiled for the camera

Happy People

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor shared this photo as she spent the evening with Alia and others. Look at their smiles!

Alia spent some quality time with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They had attended Riddhima’s 40th birthday

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor Ladies

Alia Bhatt is close to Ranbir’s mother Neetu. In this photo, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan also joined them

The Fam Jam

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

They celebrated the new year together. Alia posed with Ranbir, Neetu, late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara, and her husband Bharat Sahni

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

This is us

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor hugged Alia Bhatt in this picture, which speaks volumes of their strong bond. Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt also looked happy

Happy Moments

Image:  Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu declared that Alia is part of her family and ‘world’ with this photo as they posed together while smiling brightly

Neetu’s World

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this throwback photo featuring the late Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. It shows that she shared a great bond with Ranbir's father

Beautiful Boys

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Alia attended RK’s birthday bash with his family. This photo says that they all are happy in each other’s presence

Love & Blessings

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Alia often joins the Kapoors for their family events. Here, she attended their family lunch, proving that ‘a family who eats together, stays together.’

La Familia

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC

Click Here