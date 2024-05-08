Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment

MAY 08, 2024

When and Where to Watch Aavesham Online?

The recently released Malayalam movie Aavesham is playing successfully in cinemas these days and making waves for its entertaining story 

 Aavesham

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

The Fahadh Faasil movie is now gearing up for its digital release very soon 

 OTT Release 

Video: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

If reports are to be believed, Aavesham is set to stream on Prime Video from May 9th 

 Amazon Prime 

Video: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

It has been just 28 days after its theatrical release that the movie was released on digital platform 

Short OTT Window 

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

Aavesham is still registering good footfalls at the box office. The OTT release might affect its collection further. It has the potential to hit another 10 crore at the ticket window 

 Will it affect its Box Office? 

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

Aavesham has grossed around 150 Crores worldwide, taking the golden run of Malayalam cinema a step forward 

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

 Box Office 

The Malayalam movie is about three teenagers who move to Bengaluru for college and end up in a fight. They seek help from a local gangster

About the Movie 

Video: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

Fahadh Faasil has played the role of the local gangster, Ranga 

FaFa as Ranga 

Video: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram

Supporting Starcast 

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu 

Aavesham is directed by Jeethu Madhavan where Fahadh Faasil is re-introduced because of his wicked character 

A Jeethu Madhavan Film 

Images: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here