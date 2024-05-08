Heading 3
MAY 08, 2024
When and Where to Watch Aavesham Online?
The recently released Malayalam movie Aavesham is playing successfully in cinemas these days and making waves for its entertaining story
Aavesham
The Fahadh Faasil movie is now gearing up for its digital release very soon
OTT Release
If reports are to be believed, Aavesham is set to stream on Prime Video from May 9th
Amazon Prime
It has been just 28 days after its theatrical release that the movie was released on digital platform
Short OTT Window
Aavesham is still registering good footfalls at the box office. The OTT release might affect its collection further. It has the potential to hit another 10 crore at the ticket window
Will it affect its Box Office?
Aavesham has grossed around 150 Crores worldwide, taking the golden run of Malayalam cinema a step forward
Box Office
The Malayalam movie is about three teenagers who move to Bengaluru for college and end up in a fight. They seek help from a local gangster
About the Movie
Fahadh Faasil has played the role of the local gangster, Ranga
FaFa as Ranga
Supporting Starcast
The movie also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu
Aavesham is directed by Jeethu Madhavan where Fahadh Faasil is re-introduced because of his wicked character
A Jeethu Madhavan Film
