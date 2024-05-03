Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 03, 2024
When and Where to watch Manjummel Boys?
Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language movie that turned out to be a big success and now ready for its OTT release
Manjummel Boys
Images: IMDB
The movie is officially announced to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 5th
OTT release
Images: IMDB
Multiple Languages
Images: IMDB
Manjummel Boys will be available in multiple languages on the streaming platform
The genre of Manjummel Boys is survival thriller drama
Survival Drama
Images: IMDB
The movie is based on a true incident that happened in 2006
Images: IMDB
True Story
It is a compelling story of a group of young Boys who decide to explore restricted areas of Guna Caves during their trip. Things turn ugly when one of their friends fell into a deep hole
The Plot
Images: IMDB
The movie stars Soubin Shahir, Shreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., among others
Casting
Images: IMDB
Theatrical Acceptance
Images: IMDB
The movie was wholeheartedly received by the audience. It wrote many new records at the box office
Box Office
Images: IMDB
Manjummel Boys beats 2018 and becomes the highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time globally
The movie becomes the first ever Malayalam movie to cross 200 Crore at the global box office
200 Cr Club Opener
Images: IMDB
