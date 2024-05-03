Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

MAY  03, 2024

When and Where to watch Manjummel Boys? 

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language movie that turned out to be a big success and now ready for its OTT release 

Manjummel Boys 

 Images: IMDB 

The movie is officially announced to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 5th 

 OTT release

 Images: IMDB 

 Multiple Languages 

 Images: IMDB 

Manjummel Boys will be available in multiple languages on the streaming platform 

The genre of Manjummel Boys is survival thriller drama

Survival Drama 



 Images: IMDB 

The movie is based on a true incident that happened in 2006 

 Images: IMDB 

 True Story 

It is a compelling story of a group of young Boys who decide to explore restricted areas of Guna Caves during their trip. Things turn ugly when one of their friends fell into a deep hole

The Plot 

 Images: IMDB 

The movie stars Soubin Shahir, Shreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., among others 

Casting

 Images: IMDB 

Theatrical Acceptance

 Images: IMDB 

The movie was wholeheartedly received by the audience. It wrote many new records at the box office 

Box Office

 Images: IMDB 

Manjummel Boys beats 2018 and becomes the highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time globally 

The movie becomes the first ever Malayalam movie to cross 200 Crore at the global box office 

200 Cr Club Opener 

 Images: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here