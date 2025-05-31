Heading 3

Sakshi Shelke

Lifestyle

MAY 31, 2025

When B-Town Divas Slayed in Bodycon Fits


Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in this simple bodycon dress. It's a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe!

Ananya Panday

Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress gave major body goals by rocking this black dress with full sleeves

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Tara looked like a literal sitara in this blingy outfit. A great example of how one can properly style a fit

Image Credit: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

If looks could kill, Kiara would be a walking weapon in bodycon dresses. This look of hers is a testament to that

Kiara Advani

Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram

Alaya truly gave us the motivation to get a snatched figure like hers while slaying in this bodycon gown

Alaya Furniturewala

Image Credit: Alaya Furniturewala Instagram

Our desi kudi understood the assignment and gave us this look that melted everyone’s hearts

Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The diva ATE and left no crumbs in this creative gold and black bodycon ensemble

Mrunal Thakur

Image Credit: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Did someone say ‘Slay’? Cause Katrina literally did that in this dreamy white dress!

Katrina Kaif

Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Who would have thought that a bodycon dress could look this good? Khushi’s outfit is the ultimate proof of the same

Khushi Kapoor

Image Credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Deepika exuded the ultimate royal diva vibes in this velvet body-hugging gown. This dress deserves to be in everyone’s closets!

Deepika Padukone

Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

