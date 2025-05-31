Heading 3
Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
MAY 31, 2025
When B-Town Divas Slayed in Bodycon Fits
Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in this simple bodycon dress. It's a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe!
Ananya Panday
Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress gave major body goals by rocking this black dress with full sleeves
Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Tara looked like a literal sitara in this blingy outfit. A great example of how one can properly style a fit
Image Credit: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
If looks could kill, Kiara would be a walking weapon in bodycon dresses. This look of hers is a testament to that
Kiara Advani
Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram
Alaya truly gave us the motivation to get a snatched figure like hers while slaying in this bodycon gown
Alaya Furniturewala
Image Credit: Alaya Furniturewala Instagram
Our desi kudi understood the assignment and gave us this look that melted everyone’s hearts
Priyanka Chopra
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The diva ATE and left no crumbs in this creative gold and black bodycon ensemble
Mrunal Thakur
Image Credit: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Did someone say ‘Slay’? Cause Katrina literally did that in this dreamy white dress!
Katrina Kaif
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Who would have thought that a bodycon dress could look this good? Khushi’s outfit is the ultimate proof of the same
Khushi Kapoor
Image Credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Deepika exuded the ultimate royal diva vibes in this velvet body-hugging gown. This dress deserves to be in everyone’s closets!
Deepika Padukone
Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram
