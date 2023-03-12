Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 12, 2023

When Bollywood Divas turned Bridesmaids

Being a bridesmaid is not an easy job, one has to be on their toes for last-minute errands and emergencies

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Bridesmaid duties

Image- Janhavi Kapoor Instagram

These are some of the photos and outfit ideas for upcoming weddings which you can use and turn your BFF’s special day into an unforgettable one

Bridesmaid looks

Alia has a lot of girlfriends and never misses being there for them on their special day

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt


Sonam Kapoor turned into a bridesmaid for her sister Rhea Kapoor on her special day She wore a pastel-coloured suit with a heavy maang-tika

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Instagram 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

She wore a pastel pink lehenga with minimal jewellery and tied her hair in a bun on her sister’s special day

Kiara turned into a bridesmaid for her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding

Image- Annisa Malhotra Jain’s Instagram 

Kiara Advani

For her best friend’s wedding, the whole squad colour-coordinated in lavender outfits

Image- Nikita Menon’s Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor

Athiya Shetty and Sonali Fabiani set some major friendship goals on the latter’s wedding day

Image- Ojas Rajani’s Instagram

Athiya Shetty

Mira loves her girl gang and posts pictures with them quite often. She turned into a bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira Kapoor

Parineeti turned into a bridesmaid for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. She shared this picture and captioned it ‘Bridesmaids with the queen‘

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here