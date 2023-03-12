MAR 12, 2023
When Bollywood Divas turned Bridesmaids
Being a bridesmaid is not an easy job, one has to be on their toes for last-minute errands and emergencies
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Bridesmaid duties
Image- Janhavi Kapoor Instagram
These are some of the photos and outfit ideas for upcoming weddings which you can use and turn your BFF’s special day into an unforgettable one
Bridesmaid looks
Alia has a lot of girlfriends and never misses being there for them on their special day
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor turned into a bridesmaid for her sister Rhea Kapoor on her special day She wore a pastel-coloured suit with a heavy maang-tika
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Instagram
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
She wore a pastel pink lehenga with minimal jewellery and tied her hair in a bun on her sister’s special day
Kiara turned into a bridesmaid for her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding
Image- Annisa Malhotra Jain’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
For her best friend’s wedding, the whole squad colour-coordinated in lavender outfits
Image- Nikita Menon’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Athiya Shetty and Sonali Fabiani set some major friendship goals on the latter’s wedding day
Image- Ojas Rajani’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty
Mira loves her girl gang and posts pictures with them quite often. She turned into a bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Mira Kapoor
Parineeti turned into a bridesmaid for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. She shared this picture and captioned it ‘Bridesmaids with the queen‘
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
