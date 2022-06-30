Heading 3
When Bollywood meets South
Prerna Verma
JULY 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan collaborated with Rashmika Mandanna for an ad and this BTS video of them dancing is proof that they had a lot of fun together
Dance like Rashmika and Varun
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are soon going to share the screen space together in the Pan India film Liger and fans are super excited about it
Liger’s Ananya & Vijay
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna will soon be seen together in a web show named Farzi
The ‘Farzi’ duo Raashii & Shahid
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in Adipurush
The smiling trio
Image: RRR Movie Instagram
During one of the promotional events of RRR, Aamir Khan joined Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt to entertain the fans
Aamir & Alia join Ram Charan & Jr NTR
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye
Talent overload in a frame
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Mission Majnu
The Majnus on a mission
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna in Brashmastra
Nagarjuna in Brahmastra
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Instagram: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde and Amitabh Bachchan shot for an ad together and going by the caption of the actress it was a dream come true for her
The dream team
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani will soon be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in the Pan India film RC15
The stylish duo
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style