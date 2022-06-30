Heading 3

 When Bollywood meets South

Prerna Verma

JULY 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan collaborated with Rashmika Mandanna for an ad and this BTS video of them dancing is proof that they had a lot of fun together

Dance like Rashmika and Varun

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are soon going to share the screen space together in the Pan India film Liger and fans are super excited about it

Liger’s Ananya & Vijay

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna will soon be seen together in a web show named Farzi

The ‘Farzi’ duo Raashii & Shahid

Image: Prabhas Instagram

Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in Adipurush

The smiling trio

Image: RRR Movie Instagram

During one of the promotional events of RRR, Aamir Khan joined Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt to entertain the fans

Aamir & Alia join Ram Charan & Jr NTR

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye

Talent overload in a frame

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Mission Majnu

The Majnus on a mission

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Nagarjuna in Brashmastra

Nagarjuna in Brahmastra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Instagram: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde and Amitabh Bachchan shot for an ad together and going by the caption of the actress it was a dream come true for her

The dream team

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani will soon be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in the Pan India film RC15

The stylish duo

