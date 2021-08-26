AUGUST 26, 2021
When Bollywood met Hollywood
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor met Catherine Zeta-Jones at an event in New Delhi. They also shook their feet to the song Deewangi Deewangi and it was a moment of the day
The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan met Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude van Damme. Expressing his happiness he wrote 'The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes'
Farah Khan met Queen Elizabeth II during the filming of Housefull 4 and made her shake a leg to her choreography
Jacqueline Fernandez met her doppelganger Amanda Cerny, and as she puts it, "We are convinced we have been separated at birth."
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXX: Return of Xander Cage. When they first met, their chemistry was electric, according to the actor
Anupam Kher met Leonardo DiCaprio at a Los Angeles event. The actor described him as "gentle and loving."
Karan Johar met DJ Snake, an international DJ. As he puts, "Had such a fun time meeting @djsnake today! Great guy and such terrific energy!!!
Farah Khan threw a lavish welcome party for musician Ed Sheeran at her Mumbai home
Shah Rukh Khan met with artist Dua Lipa in Mumbai ahead of her concert in November 2019
Ranveer Singh met Will Smith when he visited India. He also gave him a few dancing tips
