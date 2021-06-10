Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have often been spotted going on vacations with each other. Even though the actors never revealed they travelled together, their fans and the media knew where the two were headed
The actors don’t post pictures together while on a vacation, but they share pictures of themselves with similar backgrounds creating buzz on social media
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have often made headlines for commenting on each other’s pictures on their social media handles
Commenting on each other’s pictures
Disha Patani has been seen commenting on Tiger Shroff’s pictures with funny emojis and encouraging him
During the lockdown that was imposed last year, there were rumours about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff moving in with each other
Moving in together
Disha Patani’s pictures with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff made the headlines as it was speculated that the Malang star had started living with the Shroffs
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always kept their relationship status “private” and have never spilled the beans about it. There were rumours about their wedding bells as well
Wedding bells
When Tiger Shroff’s father-actor Jackie Shroff was asked about the “Disha-Tiger’s marriage” rumours, he said that “Tiger Shroff is married to his work and is only concentrating on the great work he is yet to do in the industry”
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were legally charged for not following the safety standards during the times of the global pandemic
Being charged for violating safety standards
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were allegedly spotted roaming on the streets of Bandstand and had no “valid reason” to be there
