When Disha and Tiger

made headlines

June 10, 2021

Going on vacations together

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have often been spotted going on vacations with each other. Even though the actors never revealed they travelled together, their fans and the media knew where the two were headed

The actors don’t post pictures together while on a vacation, but they share pictures of themselves with similar backgrounds creating buzz on social media

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have often made headlines for commenting on each other’s pictures on their social media handles

Commenting on each other’s pictures

Disha Patani has been seen commenting on Tiger Shroff’s pictures with funny emojis and encouraging him

During the lockdown that was imposed last year, there were rumours about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff moving in with each other

Moving in together

Disha Patani’s pictures with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff made the headlines as it was speculated that the Malang star had started living with the Shroffs

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always kept their relationship status “private” and have never spilled the beans about it. There were rumours about their wedding bells as well

Wedding bells

When Tiger Shroff’s father-actor Jackie Shroff was asked about the “Disha-Tiger’s marriage” rumours, he said that “Tiger Shroff is married to his work and is only concentrating on the great work he is yet to do in the industry”

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were legally charged for not following the safety standards during the times of the global pandemic

Being charged for violating safety standards

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were allegedly spotted roaming on the streets of Bandstand and had no “valid reason” to be there

