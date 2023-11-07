Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
When Emraan Hashmi played negative roles
Emraan Hashmi is a generational hero. Youngsters idolize him for his modern flicks in the 2000s decade. The actor has a loyal fan base
Emraan Hashmi
The actor was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar. He played the role of an RTI officer with so much sincerity
Last Release
Further, the actor is making headlines for his next release, Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi is playing an anti-hero in Salman Khan starrer spy action drama
Up next
Among various characters, Emraan has always been appreciated for pulling off gray and negative shade characters. Here's taking a look at his previous negative roles
Negative Shade
In Anurag Basu's Murder, Emraan Hashmi plays a negative role who is entangled in a trap of desire, betrayal, and crime. He was appreciated for his performance
Murder
In the 2006 film Gangster: A Love Story, the actor played a complex character of negative shade. He was menacing in the film
Gangster
Emraan Hashmi's performance as underworld gangster Shoaib Khan drives the audience crazy. The one-liners and dialogue were on point
Once Upon A Time In Mumbai
Further, Hashmi played the titular role in a supernatural drama. His enigmatic negative performance wins over the audience
Ek Thi Daayan
Chehre
Emraan Hashmi's performance in Chehre added depth to the story and showcased his versatility in yet another riveting thriller drama
Emraan will be next seen as a baddie, Aatish, in Tiger 3. The film is releasing on Nov 12th, 2023
Tiger 3 Release Date
