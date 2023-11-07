Heading 3

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

When Emraan Hashmi played negative roles

Emraan Hashmi is a generational hero. Youngsters idolize him for his modern flicks in the 2000s decade. The actor has a loyal fan base

Emraan Hashmi

The actor was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar. He played the role of an RTI officer with so much sincerity

 Last Release

Further, the actor is making headlines for his next release, Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi is playing an anti-hero in Salman Khan starrer spy action drama

Up next

Among various characters, Emraan has always been appreciated for pulling off gray and negative shade characters. Here's taking a look at his previous negative roles

Negative Shade

In Anurag Basu's Murder, Emraan Hashmi plays a negative role who is entangled in a trap of desire, betrayal, and crime. He was appreciated for his performance 

Murder

In the 2006 film Gangster: A Love Story, the actor played a complex character of negative shade. He was menacing in the film

 Gangster

Emraan Hashmi's performance as underworld gangster Shoaib Khan drives the audience crazy. The one-liners and dialogue were on point 

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai 

Further, Hashmi played the titular role in a supernatural drama. His enigmatic negative performance wins over the audience 

Ek Thi Daayan

 Chehre

Emraan Hashmi's performance in Chehre added depth to the story and showcased his versatility in yet another riveting thriller drama

Emraan will be next seen as a baddie, Aatish, in Tiger 3. The film is releasing on Nov 12th, 2023

Tiger 3 Release Date

