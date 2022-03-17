Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 17, 2022
When The Kapil Sharma Show hit headlines
The Kapil Sharma Show frequently hosts Bollywood celebrities to promote their upcoming flicks. However, Vivek Agnihotri's highly acclaimed film, The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, was not promoted on the show
Public backlash for boycotting show
When fans flocked to social media to ask Vivek Agnihotri to appear on TKSS to promote The Kashmir Files, the filmmaker claimed that the comedian declined to get him on the show since his film lacked big stars. Due to this, the public started the #BoycottTKSS trend on social media
An FIR was filed against The Kapil Sharma Show at the district court of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, in September, last year
FIR against the show for showing alcohol consumption
The complaint was lodged in response to an episode of the comedy show in which the performers were shown drinking alcohol on stage while portraying a courtroom scene. The plaintiff claimed that the performers were disrespectful to the court
The public feud between actor-comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in 2017 caused a schism between the two. Their dispute sparked outrage on social media and people wanted to know what went wrong
Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s tiff
Reportedly, Sunil claimed that a drunken Kapil misbehaved and assaulted him on a flight. Sunil hasn't been on the show ever since and he's parted ways with Kapil
The Kayastha community threatened to boycott the comedian's show and file a police complaint against him for cracking a joke about their deity, Chitragupta. The community had threatened Kapil that if he does not apologise, their group will boycott the show and file a lawsuit
Kapil cracked a joke on Kayastha community
Later, the comedian took to Twitter and stated that he had no intention of hurting anyone with the joke and apologised on behalf of his crew
For a long time, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after becoming embroiled in a dispute, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. As Navjot lost in the Punjab elections, netizens took to social media to mock Archana
Netizens mocked Archana Puran Singh
Soon after the news broke, people said that The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh's seat was at stake. Archana responded by saying she would be willing to leave The Kapil Sharma Show for Navjot Singh Sidhu if the producers wanted her to
