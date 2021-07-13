Lisa Haydon flaunting her baby bump July 13, 2021
Lisa Haydon gets clicked candidly while posing in a bralette and denim jeans having her buttons open as she flaunts her baby bump
We love this look of Lisa walking on the street in a thick jacket while showing off her baby bump
The actor shares a picture wearing an open jumpsuit revealing her baby bump, while not being sure about “how much the baby is growing and how much is croissant/ pizza”
Lisa Haydon’s sister “dragged her to the gym” as she has had a “lazy pregnancy” reveals the actor while sharing a “post-workout” picture, flaunting her baby bump
Lisa contemplating a life photobombed by “two little peeps”, one sitting on the floor and another one inside her tummy
Dino Lalvani captures wife Lisa Haydon getting sunkissed on the beach wearing two-piece swimwear while showing off her “soon to have a baby” figure
Lisa Haydon shares a mirror selfie looking gorgeous in a chocolate brown turtle neck and full-sleeves outfit while flaunting her baby bump
The celebrity “munching her way into this last trimester”
Lisa shares a picture as she reveals that she is taking “baby waves with my baby bump”
Lisa Haydon gets clicked with Dino Lalvani holding their eldest child in his arms while the mother-to-be has a great time with her family in the ocean
For more updates on Lisa Haydon, follow PINKVILLA