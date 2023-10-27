Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
27 OCTOBER, 2023
When Rajinikanth remade 11 Bachchan films
Rajinikanth remade Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony in Tamil and Telugu as Shankar Saleem Simon and Robert Ram Rahim respectively
Shankar Saleem Simon
Images: IMDb
Further, Rajini starred in the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Majboor
Naan Vazhavaippen
Images: IMDb
One of the biggest hits of Rajinkanth's career, Billa was the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Superhit film Don
Billa
Images: IMDb
Later, the Superstar went onto remaking Amitabh Bachchan's Kasme Vaade in Tamil language
Dharamathin Thalaivan
Images: IMDb
Rajinikanth further returned with another blockbuster, Thee – the Tamil remake of the iconic Yash Chopra directorial, Deewar
Thee
Images: IMDb
Rajinikanth starred in the Tamil remake of Trishul. Titled Mr. Bharath, it was a blockbuster at the box office
Mr. Bharath
Images: IMDb
Rajinikanth reprised Bachchan’s role in Laawaris Tamil remake, titled Panakkaran. It was also a successful venture
Panakkaran
Images: IMDb
Later, Rajinikanth remade Amitabh Bachchan's Superhit film Mard in Tamil. It was titled Maaveeran in the South language
Maaveeran
Images: IMDb
It was the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Khuddaar. The Tamil movie also starred Sivaji Ganesan along with Rajinikanth
Padikathavan
Images: IMDb
It was the Tamil remake of Hindi film, Khoon Pasina that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role
Siva
Images: IMDb
Rajinkanth's Velaikkaran was the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Namak Halaal
Velaikkaran
Images: IMDb
