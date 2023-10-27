Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

27 OCTOBER, 2023

When Rajinikanth remade 11 Bachchan films

Rajinikanth remade Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony in Tamil and Telugu as Shankar Saleem Simon and Robert Ram Rahim respectively

Shankar Saleem Simon

Further, Rajini starred in the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Majboor 

Naan Vazhavaippen

One of the biggest hits of Rajinkanth's career, Billa was the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Superhit film Don

Billa

Later, the Superstar went onto remaking Amitabh Bachchan's Kasme Vaade in Tamil language

 Dharamathin Thalaivan

Rajinikanth further returned with another blockbuster, Thee – the Tamil remake of the iconic Yash Chopra directorial, Deewar

 Thee

Rajinikanth starred in the Tamil remake of Trishul. Titled Mr. Bharath, it was a blockbuster at the box office

 Mr. Bharath

Rajinikanth reprised Bachchan’s role in Laawaris Tamil remake, titled Panakkaran. It was also a successful venture

Panakkaran

Later, Rajinikanth remade Amitabh Bachchan's Superhit film Mard in Tamil. It was titled Maaveeran in the South language

Maaveeran

It was the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Khuddaar. The Tamil movie also starred Sivaji Ganesan along with Rajinikanth

Padikathavan

It was the Tamil remake of Hindi film, Khoon Pasina that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role

Siva

Rajinkanth's Velaikkaran was the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Namak Halaal

 Velaikkaran

