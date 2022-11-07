Heading 3

When Ranbir Kapoor gave us family goals

Akriti Anand

Nov 07, 2022

Entertainment

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

  Love

The couple is in complete joyous mode as they celebrate the ceremony

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

   Not without father

He danced with his father Rishi Kapoor’s picture on his wedding day

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

  Family

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena and Ranbir dancing their heart out

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

   All in one frame

Ranbir celebrates Diwali with his family members

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

   Mother-son

He stood strongly with his mother after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  Together

Neetu shares a beautiful picture of her and her children- Ranbir and Riddhima

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  Pillars

Ranbir posing with his mother and Riddhima’s husband

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

   Family portrait

Ranbir and Alia on their wedding posed with both their family members

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

  With sisters

Ranbir is always there for his sisters and this picture is proof

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

   World

Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing with his family whom he calls ‘world

