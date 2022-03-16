Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 16, 2022
When Rohit Shetty lost his cool on KKK
Heading 3
When Tejasswi called Rohit 'Biased'
In season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty got enraged at Tejasswi when she accused him of being too lenient towards co-contestant Amruta Khanvilkar
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
While Tejasswi said it playfully, he slammed her, stating ‘I’ve not come this far by any shortcut and have worked hard to be where I am today’
Image: Prashant Samtani
In season 9, Vikas Gupta was disqualified from the show because he was surreptitiously taking pain killers. When Rohit Shetty caught wind of it, he slammed him and sent him back home
Image: Vikas Gupta Instagram
Vikas Gupta took pain killers
In KKK season 11, Varun Sood and Abhinav Shukla both failed to complete an underwater stunt. When Rohit offered them help the second time, they were still hesitant to complete the task
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
When Varun & Abhinav aborted task
This infuriated Rohit and he told them, "These stunts have been done successfully before, it takes a lot of hard work for a stunt, if still you have this attitude, then you have no right to be in this show."
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
During a task, Tejasswi came to help her co-contestant Malishka and Rohit Shetty lost his temper
When Tejasswi interfered in a task
Image: Gaurav Verma
He yelled at Tejasswi, telling her not to interfere in the task. He got very angry and said, "You are not directing the show. Be in your limits."
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
Rithvik Dhanjani and his team lost their cool after losing a Boys vs. Girls challenge in Season 8. They said that there was favouritism toward the group of girls and as a result, their squad had to suffer
When Rithvik called Rohit ‘Partial’
Image: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
These claims did not sit well with the host, who became so enraged that he threatened to quit the show, claiming that there is no space for cheating or favouritism on the show as long as he is a part of it
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
Vikas declined to take part in an electric shock task. The taskmaster reminded him that he could leave all of the drama behind because it is a reality show
Image: Vikas Gupta Instagram
When Vikas Gupta refused to do a task
Former cricketer Sreesanth chose to abort the elimination task, which shocked host Rohit Shetty in season 9. Rohit realised he had done it on purpose and was bluffing. When asked, Sreesanth stated that he intended to spare Riddhima from eviction
Image: Sreesanth Instagram
When Sreesanth aborted task
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Alia Bhatt's quotes about Ranbir