When Shriya Saran, Andrei locked lips

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 23, 2022

Image: Manav Manglani

Shriya Saran shares a kiss with hubby Andrei Koscheev at the Drishyam 2 screening

Perfect couple

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a cosy moment with her husband. She lip locks with her husband amid a breathtaking sunset view at the beach in Goa

What a view

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran seals a kiss with her dear husband at the Diwali party. Clad in ethnic outfits, the couple look lost in love

Love in ethnic

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran and Andrei kissed each other at a Diwali party in Hyderabad. The romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention

Celebrations with kisses

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Everything about this video is goals. Shriya and Andrei twin in white and flaunt their dance moves and the little peck is too cute

Couple goals

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya and Andrei make for a hot couple as they kiss in a pool. They never shy away from PDA

PDA in pool

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran steals a kiss from her man as she is totally impressed with his Bollywood moves

Madness in love

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya and Andrei send hugs and kisses to everyone as they lock lips during their vacation

Hugs and kisses

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran and Andrei are one hot couple and this pic proves it

The hot couple

