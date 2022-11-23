Nov 23, 2022
Image: Manav Manglani
Shriya Saran shares a kiss with hubby Andrei Koscheev at the Drishyam 2 screening
Perfect couple
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran shares a cosy moment with her husband. She lip locks with her husband amid a breathtaking sunset view at the beach in Goa
What a view
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran seals a kiss with her dear husband at the Diwali party. Clad in ethnic outfits, the couple look lost in love
Love in ethnic
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran and Andrei kissed each other at a Diwali party in Hyderabad. The romantic picture has grabbed everyone's attention
Celebrations with kisses
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Everything about this video is goals. Shriya and Andrei twin in white and flaunt their dance moves and the little peck is too cute
Couple goals
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya and Andrei make for a hot couple as they kiss in a pool. They never shy away from PDA
PDA in pool
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran steals a kiss from her man as she is totally impressed with his Bollywood moves
Madness in love
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya and Andrei send hugs and kisses to everyone as they lock lips during their vacation
Hugs and kisses
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran and Andrei are one hot couple and this pic proves it
The hot couple
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South stars who rocked the bralette look