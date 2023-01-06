JAN 06, 2023
When Vijay landed into controversies
Image: Twitter
Beast actor Thalapathy has been ruling the silver screens for years now. Nevertheless, his stardom has subjected him to a number of controversies over the years. Here is a list
No free lunches in the world
Image: Twitter
Ahead of Varisu release, reports are doing rounds that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for divorce. However, a close source claims that the 'divorce rumours are baseless'
Divorce rumours
Image: Twitter
Before this, the Bigil star was fined by the Chennai traffic police for violating traffic norms
Traffic violation rules
Image: Twitter
If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay was charged with a fine of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car
Black-tinted glasses
Image: Twitter
He was also fined Rs 1 Lakh by the Madras High Court for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car
Tax exemption
Despite Thalapathy Vijay asking for a tax exemption, he ended up paying the full taxes on the car imported by him from England
Image: Twitter
Legal Battle
Image: Twitter
In 2020, the actor was probed in an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas. The income-Tax officials landed on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Master in Neyveli
Income-Tax raids
Image: Twitter
The authorities raided Thalapathy Vijay's house and other properties as part of the investigation
Raid
Image: IMDb
His 2019 film Bigil also landed in trouble on allegations of plagiarism. According to the reports, the case was dismissed as the petitioner intended to file a new suit
Bigil movie controversy
Image: IMDb
Back in 2015, as Thalapathy Vijay's Puli was gearing up for release, Income Tax officials raided his and the producers' properties and continued the probe till the release day
Puli release controversy
