JAN 06, 2023

When Vijay landed into controversies

Beast actor Thalapathy has been ruling the silver screens for years now. Nevertheless, his stardom has subjected him to a number of controversies over the years. Here is a list

No free lunches in the world

Ahead of Varisu release, reports are doing rounds that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for divorce. However, a close source claims that the 'divorce rumours are baseless'

Divorce rumours

Before this, the Bigil star was fined by the Chennai traffic police for violating traffic norms

Traffic violation rules

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay was charged with a fine of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car

Black-tinted glasses

He was also fined Rs 1 Lakh by the Madras High Court for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car

Tax exemption

Despite Thalapathy Vijay asking for a tax exemption, he ended up paying the full taxes on the car imported by him from England

Legal Battle

In 2020, the actor was probed in an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas. The income-Tax officials landed on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Master in Neyveli

Income-Tax raids

The authorities raided Thalapathy Vijay's house and other properties as part of the investigation

Raid

His 2019 film Bigil also landed in trouble on allegations of plagiarism. According to the reports, the case was dismissed as the petitioner intended to file a new suit

Bigil movie controversy

Back in 2015, as Thalapathy Vijay's Puli was gearing up for release, Income Tax officials raided his and the producers' properties and continued the probe till the release day

Puli release controversy

