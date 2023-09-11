Heading 3

When Vijay Sethupathi played villain

Known as Makkal Selvan, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has proved himself with every performance. Here are the 9 movies where he showcased negative shades coupled with terrific acting

Vijay Sethupathi

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the latest addition in Vijay Sethupathi's filmography. The actor played a villain named Kaali in the film

Jawan

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi played a cunning villain in Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj's film presented him as Santhanam, who gained immense popularity among fans

Image: IMDb

Vikram

Vikram Vedha showcased Vijay Sethupathi in the most ruthless yet clever villain on screen. The same character was played by Hrithik Roshan in its Hindi remake

 Vikram Vedha

Image: IMDb

Uppena

Image: IMDb

The National award winning film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the negative shade. The actor played a vulnerable father whose daughter runs away with her lover

Master

Image: IMDb

Before Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj had worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The mass action film was a superhit at the box office

Petta

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

Petta stars Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor had less screen time but still managed to shine among the two terrific actors 

Vijay Sethupathi played one of the villains in 'Sundarapandian' starring Sasikumar in the lead role. Vijay displayed a notable performance even though he appeared only in the second half of the film

Sundarpandian

Image: IMDb

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Maharaja is touted to be an unique film. The actor's first look from the film has been dropped and Vijay looked absolutely fierce in a violent role

Maharaja

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram 

Also, there are some reports that Vijay Sethupathi might play the villain in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with H. Vinoth. However, there have been no official confirmation on the same

Kamal Haasan's next

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

