Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 11, 2023
When Vijay Sethupathi played villain
Known as Makkal Selvan, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has proved himself with every performance. Here are the 9 movies where he showcased negative shades coupled with terrific acting
Vijay Sethupathi
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the latest addition in Vijay Sethupathi's filmography. The actor played a villain named Kaali in the film
Jawan
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi played a cunning villain in Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj's film presented him as Santhanam, who gained immense popularity among fans
Image: IMDb
Vikram
Vikram Vedha showcased Vijay Sethupathi in the most ruthless yet clever villain on screen. The same character was played by Hrithik Roshan in its Hindi remake
Vikram Vedha
Image: IMDb
Uppena
Image: IMDb
The National award winning film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the negative shade. The actor played a vulnerable father whose daughter runs away with her lover
Master
Image: IMDb
Before Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj had worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The mass action film was a superhit at the box office
Petta
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Petta stars Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor had less screen time but still managed to shine among the two terrific actors
Vijay Sethupathi played one of the villains in 'Sundarapandian' starring Sasikumar in the lead role. Vijay displayed a notable performance even though he appeared only in the second half of the film
Sundarpandian
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Maharaja is touted to be an unique film. The actor's first look from the film has been dropped and Vijay looked absolutely fierce in a violent role
Maharaja
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Also, there are some reports that Vijay Sethupathi might play the villain in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with H. Vinoth. However, there have been no official confirmation on the same
Kamal Haasan's next
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.