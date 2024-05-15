Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 15, 2024
When & Where To Watch Cannes Online
The Festival de Cannes is one of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world. The 77th edition of the festival is just around the corner
Cannes Film Festival
Image: Getty
The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France
Date & Venue of the event
Image: Getty
The screenings of different films selected in various segments will happen during this time. The opening ceremony will take place on May 14
Opening Ceremony
Image: Getty
The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux, has been selected as the opening film
Opening Film
Image: IMDB
The closing ceremony is set for May 25, when the winners of the competition section will be announced
Closing Ceremony
Image: Getty
The jury, presided over by filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, will select the winners from the 22 films in the competition this year
The Jury
Image: Getty
Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years
Image: Divya Prabha's Instagram
Proud Moment For Indians
As per the official website of the festival, exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be available to watch on France Télévisions in France
Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
France TV
It will be broadcast internationally by Brut. It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the festival as well as the official website
International Broadcasting
Image: Getty
As per reports, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Roy Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala are likely to walk on the red carpet this year
Indians at Cannes
Image: Getty
