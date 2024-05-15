Heading 3

may 15, 2024

When & Where To Watch Cannes Online 

The Festival de Cannes is one of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world. The 77th edition of the festival is just around the corner

Cannes Film Festival 

Image: Getty

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France

Date & Venue of the event 

Image: Getty

The screenings of different films selected in various segments will happen during this time. The opening ceremony will take place on May 14

 Opening Ceremony 

Image: Getty

The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux, has been selected as the opening film

Opening Film 

Image: IMDB 

The closing ceremony is set for May 25, when the winners of the competition section will be announced

 Closing Ceremony 

Image: Getty

The jury, presided over by filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, will select the winners from the 22 films in the competition this year

The Jury 

Image: Getty 

Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years

Image: Divya Prabha's Instagram 

Proud Moment For Indians 

As per the official website of the festival, exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be available to watch on France Télévisions in France

Image: Gigi Hadid's Instagram 

France TV 

It will be broadcast internationally by Brut. It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the festival as well as the official website 

International Broadcasting 

Image: Getty

As per reports, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Roy Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala are likely to walk on the red carpet this year 

Indians at Cannes 

Image: Getty

