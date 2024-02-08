Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 08, 2024
Where to watch Bhansali movies online?
SLB is one of the few filmmakers who has made us proud by creating some magical and larger-than-life movies in his career
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
The maverick filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his OTT debut project, Heeramandi on Netflix. But before that, Check out where you can stream his movies on OTT
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Heeramandi
It’s been 19 years since Black is getting its digital premiere. The Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer is available on Netflix
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Black
Bhansali's last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is streaming on Netflix. The movie earned Alia Bhatt her first National Award for Best Actress
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
The historical epic drama of Rani Padmaavati is streaming on Prime Video. The movie is known for impeccable performances of all the actors
Padmaavat
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
A period drama based on the life of Peshwa Bajirao, it is available to stream on Prime Video
Bajirao Mastani
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
It is the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Inspired by Romeo-Juliet, it is streaming on Prime Video
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Devdas
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic tragic romantic drama, Devdas is available to stream on Prime Video
Bhansali's first successful movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a cult romantic drama starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. Streaming on Prime Video
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Work Front
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Bhansali is next working on Love And War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It will release in cinemas on Christmas 2025
