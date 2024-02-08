Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Where to watch Bhansali movies online? 

SLB is one of the few filmmakers who has made us proud by creating some magical and larger-than-life movies in his career 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

The maverick filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his OTT debut project, Heeramandi on Netflix. But before that, Check out where you can stream his movies on OTT 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Heeramandi

It’s been 19 years since Black is getting its digital premiere. The Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer is available on Netflix 

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Black

Bhansali's last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is streaming on Netflix. The movie earned Alia Bhatt her first National Award for Best Actress

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

The historical epic drama of Rani Padmaavati is streaming on Prime Video. The movie is known for impeccable performances of all the actors 

Padmaavat

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

A period drama based on the life of Peshwa Bajirao, it is available to stream on Prime Video 

Bajirao Mastani

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

It is the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Inspired by Romeo-Juliet, it is streaming on Prime Video 

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Devdas

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic tragic romantic drama, Devdas is available to stream on Prime Video 

Bhansali's first successful movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a cult romantic drama starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. Streaming on Prime Video 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Work Front

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Bhansali is next working on Love And War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It will release in cinemas on Christmas 2025 

