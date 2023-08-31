Heading 3

August 31, 2023

Where to watch National Award '23 films?

The SS Rajamouli 's magnum opus, RRR bagged 6 National awards in different categories including Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. The movie is available to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney plus Hotstar

RRR

Video: RRR Movie's Instagram 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham roped in 5 National awards in varied categories including Best Hindi Film. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham 

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

R. Madhavan won the National award for Best feature film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is available on Amazon Prime and Voot Select

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Image: IMDb

Uppena won the National Award for Best Telugu film. The movie is available on Netflix

Uppena

Image: IMDb 

A feel good slice-of-life movie, #Home bagged the National Award for Best Malayalam Film. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video

#Home

Image: IMDb 

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Kadaisi Vivasayi bagged the prestigious award for Best Tamil film. It is available to stream on Sony Liv

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Image: IMDb

Rakshit Shetty starrer emotional drama 777 Charlie won the National award for Best Kannada film. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Voot Select

 777 Charlie

Image: IMDb

Bagged the Nargis Dutt award for Best film on National Integration, The Kashmir Files is streaming on Zee5

The Kashmir Files

Image: IMDb

Shershaah bagged the special jury award at 69th National film awards. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video

 Shershaah 

Video: Prime Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi won 5 National Awards. The movie is available on Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Kriti Sanon's Mimi bagged two National Awards. The movie is available on Netflix

Mimi

Image: IMDb

Chello Show won two National Awards including Best Gujarati film. It is available to stream on Netflix

 Chello Show

Image: IMDb

Pushpa: The Rise bagged two National Awards including Best Actor for Allu Arjun's performance. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa: The Rise

Video: Prime Video

