Where to watch National Award '23 films?

The SS Rajamouli 's magnum opus, RRR bagged 6 National awards in different categories including Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment. The movie is available to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney plus Hotstar
RRR
Video: RRR Movie's Instagram
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham roped in 5 National awards in varied categories including Best Hindi Film. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video
Sardar Udham
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
R. Madhavan won the National award for Best feature film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is available on Amazon Prime and Voot Select
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Image: IMDb
Uppena won the National Award for Best Telugu film. The movie is available on Netflix
Uppena
Image: IMDb
A feel good slice-of-life movie, #Home bagged the National Award for Best Malayalam Film. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video
#Home
Image: IMDb
The Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Kadaisi Vivasayi bagged the prestigious award for Best Tamil film. It is available to stream on Sony Liv
Kadaisi Vivasayi
Image: IMDb
Rakshit Shetty starrer emotional drama 777 Charlie won the National award for Best Kannada film. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Voot Select
777 Charlie
Image: IMDb
Bagged the Nargis Dutt award for Best film on National Integration, The Kashmir Files is streaming on Zee5
The Kashmir Files
Image: IMDb
Shershaah bagged the special jury award at 69th National film awards. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah
Video: Prime Video
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi won 5 National Awards. The movie is available on Netflix
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Kriti Sanon's Mimi bagged two National Awards. The movie is available on Netflix
Mimi
Image: IMDb
Chello Show won two National Awards including Best Gujarati film. It is available to stream on Netflix
Chello Show
Image: IMDb
Pushpa: The Rise bagged two National Awards including Best Actor for Allu Arjun's performance. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video