Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 06, 2024

Where to watch New Malayalam films online


Mammukka's much-appreciated movie with Jyothika, Kaathal: The Core is streaming on Prime Video 

Kaathal: The Core

Image: IMDb

The high-octane drama examines different topics between a girl who has a mysterious relationship with a don. Streaming on Prime Video 

Image: IMDb

Antony

Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It's a must-watch story of a blind girl who becomes the target of a horrific crime committed by a stranger

Image: IMDb

Neru

The romantic drama starring Meera Jasmine, Saniya Babu and Ramesh Pisharody is available to watch on Zee5

Queen Elizabeth

Image: IMDb

Mohanlal's last theatrical release Malaikottai Vaaliban is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Image: IMDb

Tovino Thomas's much-appreciated investigative crime drama is streaming on Netflix 

Anweshippin Kandethum

Image: IMDb

Received wholeheartedly by the audience, Aattam revolves around a sexual harassment case. The suspense thriller is streaming on Prime Video

Aattam

Image: IMDb

Mammootty’s recent spine-chilling horror thriller is available to watch on Sony Liv 

Bramayugam

Image: IMDb

The investigative crime drama is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. It stars Jayaram in the lead while Mammootty makes a guest appearance 

Abraham Ozler

Image: IMDb

Premalu

Image: IMDb

Premalu is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 12. The movie was received very well at the Malayalam box office 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here