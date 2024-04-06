Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 06, 2024
Where to watch New Malayalam films online
Mammukka's much-appreciated movie with Jyothika, Kaathal: The Core is streaming on Prime Video
Kaathal: The Core
Image: IMDb
The high-octane drama examines different topics between a girl who has a mysterious relationship with a don. Streaming on Prime Video
Image: IMDb
Antony
Mohanlal's courtroom drama Neru is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It's a must-watch story of a blind girl who becomes the target of a horrific crime committed by a stranger
Image: IMDb
Neru
The romantic drama starring Meera Jasmine, Saniya Babu and Ramesh Pisharody is available to watch on Zee5
Queen Elizabeth
Image: IMDb
Mohanlal's last theatrical release Malaikottai Vaaliban is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Image: IMDb
Tovino Thomas's much-appreciated investigative crime drama is streaming on Netflix
Anweshippin Kandethum
Image: IMDb
Received wholeheartedly by the audience, Aattam revolves around a sexual harassment case. The suspense thriller is streaming on Prime Video
Aattam
Image: IMDb
Mammootty’s recent spine-chilling horror thriller is available to watch on Sony Liv
Bramayugam
Image: IMDb
The investigative crime drama is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. It stars Jayaram in the lead while Mammootty makes a guest appearance
Abraham Ozler
Image: IMDb
Premalu
Image: IMDb
Premalu is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 12. The movie was received very well at the Malayalam box office
