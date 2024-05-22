Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 22, 2024
Where to watch Prabhas Movies On OTT
Pan-India Star Prabhas is one of the biggest money-spinners from South industry at the Hindi Box Office. Check out where you can watch his movies on OTT platforms
Prabhas
Image: YRF
SS Rajamouli's directorial period-drama, Baahubali is available to watch on Netflix
Baahubali
Image: IMDB
The sequel and the concluding part of the magnum opus franchise, Baahubali is available to stream on Netflix
Baahubali 2
Image: IMDB
The last released movie of Prabhas, Salaar, helmed by Prashant Neel is available to stream on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar
Salaar
Image: IMDB
Mounted on a huge scale, Prabhas’ romantic drama co-starring Pooja Hegde is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video
Radhe Shyam
Image: IMDB
Saaho is a big scale action movie shot on International locations. The movie is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video
Saaho
Image: IMDB
The cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic failed to live upto the expectations of the audience. It is available on Netflix and Prime
Adipurush
Image: IMDB
Before the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli directed Prabhas in Chatrapathi. The movie is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar
Image: YRF
Chatrapathi
The much loved movie of Prabhas- Mirchi is streaming on Prime Video. You can enjoy it there!
Image: IMDB
Mirchi
Rebel is a cult Prabhas movie. The action drama is available on Prime Video
Rebel
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.