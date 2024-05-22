Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 22, 2024

Where to watch Prabhas Movies On OTT

Pan-India Star Prabhas is one of the biggest money-spinners from South industry at the Hindi Box Office. Check out where you can watch his movies on OTT platforms 

 Prabhas 

Image: YRF 

SS Rajamouli's directorial period-drama, Baahubali is available to watch on Netflix 

 Baahubali 

Image: IMDB

The sequel and the concluding part of the magnum opus franchise, Baahubali is available to stream on Netflix 

 Baahubali 2

Image: IMDB

The last released movie of Prabhas, Salaar, helmed by Prashant Neel is available to stream on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Salaar 

Image: IMDB

Mounted on a huge scale, Prabhas’ romantic drama co-starring Pooja Hegde is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video 

Radhe Shyam 

Image: IMDB

Saaho is a big scale action movie shot on International locations. The movie is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video 

 Saaho 

Image: IMDB

The cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic failed to live upto the expectations of the audience. It is available on Netflix and Prime 

 Adipurush

Image: IMDB

Before the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli directed Prabhas in Chatrapathi. The movie is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Image: YRF 

 Chatrapathi 

The much loved movie of Prabhas- Mirchi is streaming on Prime Video. You can enjoy it there! 

Image: IMDB

Mirchi 

Rebel is a cult Prabhas movie. The action drama is available on Prime Video 

Rebel 

Image: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here