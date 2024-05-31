Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
MAY 31, 2024
Which Heeramandi character are you?
Fearless and authoritative but also overly protective of your loved ones
Mallikajaan
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
Soft-hearted and compassionate but also ready to fight for what you want
Bibbojaan
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Mysterious and passionate, but also hold onto grudges with a fiery intensity
Fareedan
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
A hopeless romantic and delulu pro max
Laajo
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
Gullible, trusting, and have been let down by people time and again
Waheeda
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
Artistic, living in a dream and unbothered by societal norms
Alamzeb
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
Quirky, sociable, and thrives on gossip
Ustaadji
Image: Indresh Malik Instagram
Trying to balance their heart's wishes with duties, showing major complexity and inner strength vibes
Wali Mohammed
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
Torn between tradition and love, seeking purpose through liberation
Tajdar
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
A boss man whose vibes scream authority and class, dripping with power and sophistication
Zulfikar Ahmed
Image: Bhansali Productions Instagram
