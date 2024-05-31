Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Entertainment 

MAY 31, 2024

Which Heeramandi character are you?

Fearless and authoritative but also overly protective of your loved ones

Mallikajaan

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

Soft-hearted and compassionate but also ready to fight for what you want

Bibbojaan

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

Mysterious and passionate, but also hold onto grudges with a fiery intensity

Fareedan 

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

A hopeless romantic and delulu pro max

Laajo

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

Gullible, trusting, and have been let down by people time and again

Waheeda

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

Artistic, living in a dream and unbothered by societal norms

Alamzeb

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

Quirky, sociable, and thrives on gossip

Ustaadji

Image: Indresh Malik Instagram 

Trying to balance their heart's wishes with duties, showing major complexity and inner strength vibes

Wali Mohammed

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

Torn between tradition and love, seeking purpose through liberation

Tajdar

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

A boss man whose vibes scream authority and class, dripping with power and sophistication 

Zulfikar Ahmed

Image:  Bhansali Productions Instagram 

