Jiya Surana
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
Which travel film character you relate with
The spirited and talkative traveler who finds joy in every journey
Geet from Jab We Met
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
The adventurous soul who thinks planning is for people who can't handle surprises
Image: Imdb
Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The carefree globetrotter who believes in experiencing life to the fullest
image: IMDB
Kabir from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
The solo one who discovers independence and self-discovery during her journey
Rani from Queen
image: IMDB
The carefree traveler who values friendship and makes memories during epic road trips
Aakash Malhotra from Dil Chahta Hai
image: IMDB
Piku's journey captures the essence of a father-daughter bond and the challenges of balancing responsibilities while exploring the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata
Piku from Piku
image: IMDB
It's a beautiful reminder to embrace our emotions and enjoy the journey of life. Veera teaches us the importance of letting go and finding freedom by making peace with our past
Veera from Highway
image: IMDB
It showcases how traveling is the only outlet for the Ved
Ved from Tamasha
image: IMDB
Kabir, a tour guide in Europe, embarks on a journey of self-discovery with Sejal. His character explores the enchanting landscapes and cultures, showcasing the transformative power of travel
Kabir Khan from Jab Harry Met Sejal
image: IMDB
Meera from Cocktail
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Her move to London leads her on a path of self-discovery, friendship, and love
