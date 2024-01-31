Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

Which travel film character you relate with

The spirited and talkative traveler who finds joy in every journey

Geet from Jab We Met

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

The adventurous soul who thinks planning is for people who can't handle surprises

Image: Imdb 

Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The carefree globetrotter who believes in experiencing life to the fullest

image: IMDB 

Kabir from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The solo one who discovers independence and self-discovery during her journey

Rani from Queen

image: IMDB 

The carefree traveler who values friendship and makes memories during epic road trips

Aakash Malhotra from Dil Chahta Hai

image: IMDB 

Piku's journey captures the essence of a father-daughter bond and the challenges of balancing responsibilities while exploring the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata 

Piku from Piku 

image: IMDB 

It's a beautiful reminder to embrace our emotions and enjoy the journey of life. Veera teaches us the importance of letting go and finding freedom by making peace with our past

Veera from Highway

image: IMDB 

It showcases how traveling is the only outlet for the Ved

Ved from Tamasha

image: IMDB 

Kabir, a tour guide in Europe, embarks on a journey of self-discovery with Sejal. His character explores the enchanting landscapes and cultures, showcasing the transformative power of travel

Kabir Khan from Jab Harry Met Sejal

image: IMDB 

Meera from Cocktail

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Her move to London leads her on a path of self-discovery, friendship, and love

