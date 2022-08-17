Heading 3

Who is ATEEZ? K-pop stars' facts

Earlier known as KQ Fellaz, ATEEZ debuted on October 24, 2018 with 8 members

ATEEZ

The leader of the team, he was the starting point for the group

Hongjoong

The oldest of the squad, Seonghwa is the responsible one from the bunch

Seonghwa

Face of a puppy but the dance of a fierce wolf, Yunho is also an actor

Yunho

Previously a BigHit Entertainment trainee, Yeosang has built himself as a strong performer

Yeosang

San

The heart of the group, San has built a strong fan base for his irresistible charms

The powerful rapper of the group, Mingi is a dual charmer

Mingi

Also a former BigHit Entertainment trainee, Wooyoung has a killer stage presence

Wooyoung

The youngest of the group, Jongho is regarded as one of the best vocals amongst 4th Generation K-pop idols

Jongho

With the slogan of staying together, ATEEZ has scaled multiple heights an continues to grow bigger each day

8 makes 1 team

