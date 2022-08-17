Heading 3
Who is ATEEZ? K-pop stars' facts
Earlier known as KQ Fellaz, ATEEZ debuted on October 24, 2018 with 8 members
ATEEZ
The leader of the team, he was the starting point for the group
Hongjoong
The oldest of the squad, Seonghwa is the responsible one from the bunch
Seonghwa
Face of a puppy but the dance of a fierce wolf, Yunho is also an actor
Yunho
Previously a BigHit Entertainment trainee, Yeosang has built himself as a strong performer
Yeosang
San
The heart of the group, San has built a strong fan base for his irresistible charms
The powerful rapper of the group, Mingi is a dual charmer
Mingi
Also a former BigHit Entertainment trainee, Wooyoung has a killer stage presence
Wooyoung
The youngest of the group, Jongho is regarded as one of the best vocals amongst 4th Generation K-pop idols
Jongho
With the slogan of staying together, ATEEZ has scaled multiple heights an continues to grow bigger each day
8 makes 1 team
