Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 24, 2024

Who is Bujji from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD?

Prabhas is a Pan-India Star from Telugu cinema. The actor keeps pushing boundaries with his every project

Prabhas 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Prabhas is making waves for his upcoming new movie, Kalki 2898 AD 

 What's Next? 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

The next big thing from Indian Cinema, Kalki 2898 AD, is a Pan-World movie. It is a crossover of mythology and science-fiction in a dystopian setting 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

You might have heard so much about Bujji, but do you know exactly who Bujji is? Well, it's a special vehicle in the movie on which Prabhas will be seen locking the horns 

Who is Bujji? 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

The fascinating 6-tonne monstrous vehicle is built by Mahindra and Jayem Automotive 

 Monstrous Vehicle 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

On Wednesday, the makers organized an event to introduce this incredible machine from the world of Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas marked his entry while riding this monstrous car 

 The Event 

Video: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

The vehicle is named Bujji by Prabhas’ character Bhairava in the movie. Bhairava will be seen designing and making this incredible car for himself 

 Bujji 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

The Pan-World movie boasts an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan

Kalki 2898 AD Cast 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Nag Ashwin is helming this magnum opus, while Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the two-part saga 

Makers 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June 27, 2024 

Release Date

Video: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram 

