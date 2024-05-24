Heading 3
may 24, 2024
Who is Bujji from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD?
Prabhas is a Pan-India Star from Telugu cinema. The actor keeps pushing boundaries with his every project
Prabhas
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Prabhas is making waves for his upcoming new movie, Kalki 2898 AD
What's Next?
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
The next big thing from Indian Cinema, Kalki 2898 AD, is a Pan-World movie. It is a crossover of mythology and science-fiction in a dystopian setting
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
You might have heard so much about Bujji, but do you know exactly who Bujji is? Well, it's a special vehicle in the movie on which Prabhas will be seen locking the horns
Who is Bujji?
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
The fascinating 6-tonne monstrous vehicle is built by Mahindra and Jayem Automotive
Monstrous Vehicle
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
On Wednesday, the makers organized an event to introduce this incredible machine from the world of Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas marked his entry while riding this monstrous car
The Event
Video: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
The vehicle is named Bujji by Prabhas’ character Bhairava in the movie. Bhairava will be seen designing and making this incredible car for himself
Bujji
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
The Pan-World movie boasts an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan
Kalki 2898 AD Cast
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Nag Ashwin is helming this magnum opus, while Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the two-part saga
Makers
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June 27, 2024
Release Date
Video: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
