Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 12, 2024

Who is Chandu Champion in real life? 


Set to release in cinemas this weekend, Chandu Champion is an upcoming Bollywood movie 

 Chandu Champion 

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan is spearheading the movie. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, Bhuvan Arora, and Bhagyashree among others 

Starcast 

Kabir Khan has directed the movie who is best known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger

Video: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

The Director

Chandu Champion is a biographical drama of an unsung Indian hero 

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

True Story

The movie is based on the inspirational life of Murlikant Petkar. He is the real Chandu Champion

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

 Real Chandu Champion 

Muralikant Petkar is one of the greatest Indian sportsmen. He is the first Indian to win a gold in the Paralympics 

Image Credits: paralympics.org 

 Who is Murlikant Petkar? 

Kartik Aaryan is playing the titular role of Muralikant Petkar in the movie 

 Reel-life Murlikant Petkar

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

In 2018, Murlikant Petkar was honored with Padma Shri 

Padma Shri 

Image Credits: murlikantpetkar.com 

Chandu Champion is releasing in cinemas on June 14th, 2024 

Release Date

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit 

 Kartik Aaryan's Work Front 

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

