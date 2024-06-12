Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 12, 2024
Who is Chandu Champion in real life?
Set to release in cinemas this weekend, Chandu Champion is an upcoming Bollywood movie
Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan is spearheading the movie. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, Bhuvan Arora, and Bhagyashree among others
Starcast
Kabir Khan has directed the movie who is best known for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger
Video: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
The Director
Chandu Champion is a biographical drama of an unsung Indian hero
True Story
The movie is based on the inspirational life of Murlikant Petkar. He is the real Chandu Champion
Real Chandu Champion
Muralikant Petkar is one of the greatest Indian sportsmen. He is the first Indian to win a gold in the Paralympics
Image Credits: paralympics.org
Who is Murlikant Petkar?
Kartik Aaryan is playing the titular role of Muralikant Petkar in the movie
Reel-life Murlikant Petkar
In 2018, Murlikant Petkar was honored with Padma Shri
Padma Shri
Image Credits: murlikantpetkar.com
Chandu Champion is releasing in cinemas on June 14th, 2024
Release Date
Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit
Kartik Aaryan's Work Front
