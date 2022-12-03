DEC 03, 2022
Hansika Motwani, who is one of the most popular actresses in South, is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman, Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur
The big wedding
On 2nd November this year, Hansika Motwani announced her engagement. Her husband-to-be proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of romanticism and it looked no less than a romantic film
Official with romantic proposal
Sohael Khaturiya is a Mumbai-based businessman and also serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani
Business partners
Sohael, an entrepreneur, is also an owner of a textile company that exports garments internationally since 1985
An successful entrepreneur
Hansika's now fiancé Sohael Khaturiya was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 and had a destination wedding in Goa
First marriage
Hansika Motwani attended the first wedding of her to-be husband Sohael and danced her heart out at pool party and sangeet ceremony. She was a part of all their wedding festivities
Part of Sohael’s first wedding
Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had been best friends for a while and then turned business partners. After working closely together, they fell in love with each other and started dating a few years ago
Love story
The wedding festivities have begun with Mata Ki Chowki. It will be followed by Sufi night on 2nd December, and the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on 3rd December
The wedding details
Another interesting thing about this much-talked celebrity wedding is that it will reportedly be live-streamed by an OTT platform
Wedding live stream
