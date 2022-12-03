Heading 3

Who is Hansika Motwani's to-be husband

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 03, 2022

Image: Hansika Motwani instagram

Hansika Motwani, who is one of the most popular actresses in South, is all set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman, Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur

The big wedding

Image: Hansika Motwani instagram

On 2nd November this year, Hansika Motwani announced her engagement. Her husband-to-be proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of romanticism and it looked no less than a romantic film

Official with romantic proposal

Image: Hansika Motwani instagram

Sohael Khaturiya is a Mumbai-based businessman and also serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani

Business partners

Image: Manav Manglani

Sohael, an entrepreneur, is also an owner of a textile company that exports garments internationally since 1985

An successful entrepreneur

Image: Hansika Motwani instagram

Hansika's now fiancé Sohael Khaturiya was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 and had a destination wedding in Goa

First marriage

Image: Hansika Motwani instagram

Hansika Motwani attended the first wedding of her to-be husband Sohael and danced her heart out at pool party and sangeet ceremony. She was a part of all their wedding festivities

Part of Sohael’s first wedding

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had been best friends for a while and then turned business partners. After working closely together, they fell in love with each other and started dating a few years ago

Love story

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The wedding festivities have begun with Mata Ki Chowki. It will be followed by Sufi night on 2nd December, and the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on 3rd December

The wedding details

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Another interesting thing about this much-talked celebrity wedding is that it will reportedly be live-streamed by an OTT platform

Wedding live stream

