Akriti Anand

JAN 28, 2023

Who is Masaba’s husband Satyadeep Misra?

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

Satyadeep Misra is an actor known for films like Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica 

Profession

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

He was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but later on the couple got separated

First wife

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

As per reports, he had worked as a corporate lawyer in New Delhi, and in 2010, moved to Mumbai to become an actor

Lawyer

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

He hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and celebrates his birthday on November 27

Birthday

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

He made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film No One Killed Jessica

Debut

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

Satyadeep will be next seen in the show Jehanabad- Of Love & War. It will stream on Sony Liv

Upcoming work

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

Both met on the sets of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba'. He played the role of her ex-boyfriend in the series

First meeting with Masaba

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

This is Masaba’s second marriage. She was first married to producer Madhu Mantena

Masaba’s first marriage

Image: Satyadeep Misra Instagam

Satyadeep and Masaba opted for an intimate court wedding. Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards, Neena's husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and sister Chinmaya also joined them

Court marriage

