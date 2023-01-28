Heading 3
ENTERTAINMENT
Akriti Anand
JAN 28, 2023
Who is Masaba’s husband Satyadeep Misra?
Satyadeep Misra is an actor known for films like Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica
Profession
He was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but later on the couple got separated
First wife
As per reports, he had worked as a corporate lawyer in New Delhi, and in 2010, moved to Mumbai to become an actor
Lawyer
He hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and celebrates his birthday on November 27
Birthday
He made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film No One Killed Jessica
Debut
Satyadeep will be next seen in the show Jehanabad- Of Love & War. It will stream on Sony Liv
Upcoming work
Both met on the sets of her Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba'. He played the role of her ex-boyfriend in the series
First meeting with Masaba
This is Masaba’s second marriage. She was first married to producer Madhu Mantena
Masaba’s first marriage
Satyadeep and Masaba opted for an intimate court wedding. Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards, Neena's husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and sister Chinmaya also joined them
Court marriage
