Who is Ms. Universe Harnaaz Sandhu?
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 13, 2021
Age
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe at the age of 21
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Education
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
Current Studies
She is currently studying public administration for her master’s degree
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
Inspiration
She draws her inspiration from her mother who broke the stereotypes and became a gynaecologist
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
Girl Power
Driven to support other women the same way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram
Aspirations
Harnaaz also aspires to become an actress and wants to play stereotype-breaking characters
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
Hobbies
Her hobbies include yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
Harnaaz’s hidden talent is that she can mimic almost anyone, including animals
Hidden Talent
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
For her Miss Universe National Costume, Harnaaz wore the most beautiful lehenga
Miss Universe National Costume
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
She stated that her costume is a representation of a woman that showcases the Indian Queen, strong yet delicate
Indian Queen
(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
