Who is Ms. Universe Harnaaz Sandhu?

DEC 13, 2021

Age

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe at the age of 21

(Video: Pinkvilla) 

Education

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram) 

Current Studies

She is currently studying public administration for her master’s degree

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)

Inspiration

She draws her inspiration from her mother who broke the stereotypes and became a gynaecologist

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)

Girl Power

Driven to support other women the same way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram

Aspirations

Harnaaz also aspires to become an actress and wants to play stereotype-breaking characters

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram) 

Hobbies

Her hobbies include yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram) 

Harnaaz’s hidden talent is that she can mimic almost anyone, including animals

Hidden Talent 

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram) 

For her Miss Universe National Costume, Harnaaz wore the most beautiful lehenga

Miss Universe National Costume

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)

She stated that her costume is a representation of a woman that showcases the Indian Queen, strong yet delicate

Indian Queen

(Image: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram) 

