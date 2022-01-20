Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
Jan 20, 2022
Who is Mrs. India World Navdeep Kaur?
Best National Costume
Navdeep Kaur won the title for the Best National Costume at the Miss World 2022 contest
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Born in Kansbahal Odisha on November 9, the diva is from a small town near Rourkela
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Birth
Schooling
Kaur did her schooling at Odisha's Mt. Carmel Convent School
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Higher education
After completing her BTech degree in Computer Science she went on to do a Masters in Business Administration
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
She got married to Kamaldeep Singh in 2014 and the couple has a daughter together named Jasleen Kaur
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Family
Apart from being a model, she is also a personality development trainer and has been a former banking professional
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Multi-talented
Job
After finishing her MBA she worked in a private bank as an assistant manager. Before pursuing her career as a personality development trainer she even worked as an assistant professor
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Navdeep is a member of Ladies Circle India, Rourkela, and has taken the responsibility of thousand of girls to sponsor their education
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Social work
Kaur manages to make time for autistic children as well. She even administers personality development sessions for children from backward areas
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Other works
The motorcycle enthusiast and the animal lover has been honoured as the Icon of women empowerment in 2021 and has also received Karamveer Award 2021
Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Awards & Recognitions
