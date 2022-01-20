Entertainment

Jan 20, 2022

Who is Mrs. India World Navdeep Kaur?

Best National Costume

Navdeep Kaur won the title for the Best National Costume at the Miss World 2022 contest

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Born in Kansbahal Odisha on November 9, the diva is from a small town near Rourkela

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Birth

Schooling

Kaur did her schooling at Odisha's Mt. Carmel Convent School

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Higher education

After completing her BTech degree in Computer Science she went on to do a Masters in Business Administration

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

She got married to Kamaldeep Singh in 2014 and the couple has a daughter together named Jasleen Kaur

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Family

Apart from being a model, she is also a personality development trainer and has been a former banking professional

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Multi-talented

Job

After finishing her MBA she worked in a private bank as an assistant manager. Before pursuing her career as a personality development trainer she even worked as an assistant professor

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Navdeep is a member of Ladies Circle India, Rourkela, and has taken the responsibility of thousand of girls to sponsor their education

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Social work

Kaur manages to make time for autistic children as well. She even administers personality development sessions for children from backward areas

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Other works

The motorcycle enthusiast and the animal lover has been honoured as the Icon of women empowerment in 2021 and has also received Karamveer Award 2021

Image: Navdeep Kaur Instagram

Awards & Recognitions

