Moonbin was born on January 26 1998 in Cheongju, South Korea. Moonbin was one of the two siblings in his family, alongside a sister called Moon Sua who is also in a K-pop girl group called Billlie
Moonbin’s birthplace and sister
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Moonbin debuted as a child model in 2004, and first appeared in a music video in 2009.He was first seen in a K-drama called Boys Over Flowers, taking the role of young Kim Bum
Moonbin’s entry into entertainment
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Along with debuting as a K-pop boy band member, Moonbin also became a part of his first subunit Moonbin & Sanha which debuted in September 2020
Subunit with Yoon Sanha
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Moonbin was seen in high-teen dramas like ‘Moments of Eighteen’ along with Ong Seong Woo, Kim Hyang Gi and more
Acting
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Moonbin also embarked on a tour with fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha starting with a fancon in South Korea
Touring
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
The K-pop star Moonbin a member of the boy band ASTRO, died at the age of 25 as confirmed on April 20 KST
Sudden passing away
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
It is said that the Korean star was found by his manager at his Gangnam residence on April 19 and police suspect suicide
Possible cause of death
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Fantagio delivered the sad news via an official statement where it mourned the sudden loss of the 25-year-old artist
official statement
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram
Other ASTRO members as well as former member Rocky are said to be joining his family at the mortuary
ASTRO members
Image: Moonbin’s Instagram