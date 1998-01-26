Heading 3

Who was ASTRO’s Moonbin?

Hemelin Darlong

April 20, 2023

Moonbin was born on January 26 1998 in Cheongju, South Korea. Moonbin was one of the two siblings in his family, alongside a sister called Moon Sua who is also in a K-pop girl group called Billlie

Moonbin’s birthplace and sister

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Moonbin debuted as a child model in 2004, and first appeared in a music video in 2009.He was first seen in a K-drama called Boys Over Flowers, taking the role of young Kim Bum

Moonbin’s entry into entertainment

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Along with debuting as a K-pop boy band member, Moonbin also became a part of his first subunit Moonbin & Sanha which debuted in September 2020

Subunit with Yoon Sanha

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Moonbin was seen in high-teen dramas like ‘Moments of Eighteen’ along with Ong Seong Woo, Kim Hyang Gi and more

Acting 

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Moonbin also embarked on a tour with fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha starting with a fancon in South Korea

Touring

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

The K-pop star Moonbin a member of the boy band ASTRO, died at the age of 25 as confirmed on April 20 KST

Sudden passing away

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

It is said that the Korean star was found by his manager at his Gangnam residence on April 19 and police suspect suicide

Possible cause of death

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Fantagio delivered the sad news via an official statement where it mourned the sudden loss of the 25-year-old artist

official statement

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

Other ASTRO members as well as former member Rocky are said to be joining his family at the mortuary

ASTRO members

Image: Moonbin’s Instagram

