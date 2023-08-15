Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 15, 2023

Who was 'Jadoo' of Koi Mil Gaya in real?

Released in 2003, Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya recently completed 20 years of release. The blockbuster film is lauded for being one of the first sci-fi films of Indian cinema

 Koi Mil Gaya

Image: IMDb

Koi Mil Gaya stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in lead. The film laid the foundation of Krrish franchise

 Star cast 

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Years before Hollywood film, Avatar introduced us to blue-skinned sapient humanoids, India was fawning over Bollywood's blue skinned extraterrestrial being

Jadoo

Image: IMDb

Over the years, Jadoo became an iconic movie character. From memes to dialogues, Jadoo still finds it's way in our lives

 Popularity

Image: IMDb

Not many people knew that the character of Jadoo was played by actor Indravadan Purohit aka Chhote Ustad

 The Actor

Image: Jhakas' website

Other than 300 films, Indravadan Purohit also worked in multiple TV shows. He played Dooba Dooba in SAB TV show, Baal Veer

 TV Shows

Image: Jhakas' website

Chhote Ustad wore a costume for Jadoo. Hrithik Roshan recently revealed that the costume was designed by Australian couple James Callner and Lara

Costumes 

Image: IMDb

The fourth installment of Krrish franchise is in works. Reportedly, Karan Malhotra is directing the film

 Krrish 4 

Image: IMDb

Actor Indravadan who played Jadoo died on 28 September, 2014 in Mumbai. But, reports suggest that the character of Jadoo will mark his return in the upcoming part of Krrish

 Will Jadoo Return?

Image: IMDb

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He also has War 2 in his kitty with Jr. NTR

 Hrithik Roshan's Work Front

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here