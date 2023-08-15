Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 15, 2023
Who was 'Jadoo' of Koi Mil Gaya in real?
Released in 2003, Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya recently completed 20 years of release. The blockbuster film is lauded for being one of the first sci-fi films of Indian cinema
Koi Mil Gaya
Image: IMDb
Koi Mil Gaya stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha in lead. The film laid the foundation of Krrish franchise
Star cast
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Years before Hollywood film, Avatar introduced us to blue-skinned sapient humanoids, India was fawning over Bollywood's blue skinned extraterrestrial being
Jadoo
Image: IMDb
Over the years, Jadoo became an iconic movie character. From memes to dialogues, Jadoo still finds it's way in our lives
Popularity
Image: IMDb
Not many people knew that the character of Jadoo was played by actor Indravadan Purohit aka Chhote Ustad
The Actor
Image: Jhakas' website
Other than 300 films, Indravadan Purohit also worked in multiple TV shows. He played Dooba Dooba in SAB TV show, Baal Veer
TV Shows
Image: Jhakas' website
Chhote Ustad wore a costume for Jadoo. Hrithik Roshan recently revealed that the costume was designed by Australian couple James Callner and Lara
Costumes
Image: IMDb
The fourth installment of Krrish franchise is in works. Reportedly, Karan Malhotra is directing the film
Krrish 4
Image: IMDb
Actor Indravadan who played Jadoo died on 28 September, 2014 in Mumbai. But, reports suggest that the character of Jadoo will mark his return in the upcoming part of Krrish
Will Jadoo Return?
Image: IMDb
Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He also has War 2 in his kitty with Jr. NTR
Hrithik Roshan's Work Front
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.