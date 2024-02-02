Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

february 2, 2024

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Indian actor-model Poonam Pandey, 32, passed away due to cervical cancer

Death

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Pandey hailed from Kanpur and breathed her last in her hometown

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Hometown

Poonam was born on March 11, 1991 in Kanpur and began her career in the industry as a model

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Birth

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013

Debut

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

The model and actress was seen in 4th season of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

In 2015, she starred in the Telugu film Malini & Co. 

Tollywood

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

The actress participated in the reality show Lock Upp, season 1, in 2022

Reality show 

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Poonam was recently seen in the web series, Honeymoon Suite Room No 911 opposite Rrahul Sudhir and Yuvika Chaudhary 

Web series 

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Poonam Pandey’s statement for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup brought her into the limelight

Controversy

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

Marriage

 Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram 

On September 1, 2020, Poonam married her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay. Within 11 days of her marriage, she filed a complaint against him for alleged assault and molestation 

