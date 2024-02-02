Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
february 2, 2024
Who was Poonam Pandey?
Indian actor-model Poonam Pandey, 32, passed away due to cervical cancer
Death
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Pandey hailed from Kanpur and breathed her last in her hometown
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Hometown
Poonam was born on March 11, 1991 in Kanpur and began her career in the industry as a model
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Birth
Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013
Debut
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
The model and actress was seen in 4th season of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
In 2015, she starred in the Telugu film Malini & Co.
Tollywood
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
The actress participated in the reality show Lock Upp, season 1, in 2022
Reality show
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Poonam was recently seen in the web series, Honeymoon Suite Room No 911 opposite Rrahul Sudhir and Yuvika Chaudhary
Web series
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Poonam Pandey’s statement for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup brought her into the limelight
Controversy
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
Marriage
Image: Poonam Pandey Instagram
On September 1, 2020, Poonam married her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay. Within 11 days of her marriage, she filed a complaint against him for alleged assault and molestation
