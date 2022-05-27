Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 27, 2022

Who wore what at Karan Johar’s birthday

Karan Johar

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

The birthday boy dressed up in an eye-catching, glittery green tuxedo with a white shirt and black trousers

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

Lovebirds Vicky and Katrina opted for contrast at the star-studded party. While Vicky wore a black suit, Katrina looked breathtaking in a white bodycon dress with feather work

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in her velvety red dress as she rocked the deep neckline. Her beau Jackky Bhagnani looked handsome in a blue tux

Image: Pinkvilla

Rakul-Jackky

While Aishwarya wore a golden gown with a black blazer, Junior B looked sharp in his shiny black tuxedo

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad not only debuted as a couple, but also left the fire alarms ringing with their style game. Saba wore an alluring black dress and Hrithik was seen in a black suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor showed up in a black tee-shirt, trousers, and a shiny blue blazer. He also donned a pair of stylish shades. Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a white pantsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

JugJugg Jeeyo actors made an entrance together at KJo’s party. While Kiara went the bold way in a white blazer and silver skirt, Varun was seen dressed in a silver blazer and black trousers

Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

Brother-sister duo Sara and Ibrahim made an all-black entrance. While Sara wore an embellished, strapless black dress, Ibrahim was seen in a black suit

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday-Navya Nanda

Ananya Panday dazzled in a sheer, embellished gown which reminded many of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen dressed up in a white co-ord set

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a backless, glittery purple gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

While the Nawab of Pataudi wore a white tuxedo with a black trouser, Kareena was seen opting a blingy silver dress

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika raised the temperature in a neon-green blazer and shorts which she wore with a pink bralette. Amrita Arora was seen in a black and golden dress

Malaika-Amrita

Image: Ajay Kadam Instagram

Anushka totally turned up the heat in her black cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. She opted for a minimal makeup look with wavy hair and nude lips

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

While Shanaya Kapoor stole the spotlight with her cut-out black gown featuring a thigh-high slit, her co-debutants Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada also looked dashing in their stylish tuxedos

Bedhadak trio

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Shahid looked super suave in a white tuxedo. Mira Rajput glammed up in a strapless black dress

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon donned a glittery red bodycon mini dress. She paired it up with black heels

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer showcased his style game in a multicoloured blingy blazer that he wore with a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Don’t miss his funky eyewear!

Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

Ex-spouses Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also seen at KJo’s party. While Aamir kept it casual with a blue tee, shirt, denims and a black blazer, Kiran wore a silver dress

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

