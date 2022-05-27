Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
|
Who wore what at Karan Johar’s birthday
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
The birthday boy dressed up in an eye-catching, glittery green tuxedo with a white shirt and black trousers
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
Lovebirds Vicky and Katrina opted for contrast at the star-studded party. While Vicky wore a black suit, Katrina looked breathtaking in a white bodycon dress with feather work
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in her velvety red dress as she rocked the deep neckline. Her beau Jackky Bhagnani looked handsome in a blue tux
Image: Pinkvilla
Rakul-Jackky
While Aishwarya wore a golden gown with a black blazer, Junior B looked sharp in his shiny black tuxedo
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad not only debuted as a couple, but also left the fire alarms ringing with their style game. Saba wore an alluring black dress and Hrithik was seen in a black suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor showed up in a black tee-shirt, trousers, and a shiny blue blazer. He also donned a pair of stylish shades. Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a white pantsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
JugJugg Jeeyo actors made an entrance together at KJo’s party. While Kiara went the bold way in a white blazer and silver skirt, Varun was seen dressed in a silver blazer and black trousers
Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
Brother-sister duo Sara and Ibrahim made an all-black entrance. While Sara wore an embellished, strapless black dress, Ibrahim was seen in a black suit
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday-Navya Nanda
Ananya Panday dazzled in a sheer, embellished gown which reminded many of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen dressed up in a white co-ord set
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a backless, glittery purple gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
While the Nawab of Pataudi wore a white tuxedo with a black trouser, Kareena was seen opting a blingy silver dress
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika raised the temperature in a neon-green blazer and shorts which she wore with a pink bralette. Amrita Arora was seen in a black and golden dress
Malaika-Amrita
Image: Ajay Kadam Instagram
Anushka totally turned up the heat in her black cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit. She opted for a minimal makeup look with wavy hair and nude lips
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
While Shanaya Kapoor stole the spotlight with her cut-out black gown featuring a thigh-high slit, her co-debutants Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada also looked dashing in their stylish tuxedos
Bedhadak trio
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Shahid looked super suave in a white tuxedo. Mira Rajput glammed up in a strapless black dress
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon donned a glittery red bodycon mini dress. She paired it up with black heels
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer showcased his style game in a multicoloured blingy blazer that he wore with a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Don’t miss his funky eyewear!
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
Ex-spouses Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also seen at KJo’s party. While Aamir kept it casual with a blue tee, shirt, denims and a black blazer, Kiran wore a silver dress
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to SRK Karan Johar's best selfies