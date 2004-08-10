Who’s there? All about BOYNEXTDOOR
BOYNEXTDOOR is a brand-new 6-member boy group that debuted on May 30th under KOZ Entertainment, a company headed up by Zico and that falls under the HYBE Umbrella
Let’s start with some stuff we know about the members! We’ll go in age order, shall we? Let’s get to know the members first
The real name is Park Sungho, he was born on September 4th, 2003. He seems to be the group’s Main Vocalist. KOZ was his first company. He is the member who’s been at KOZ for the longest period of time.
Sungho
Real name Lee Sanghyeok, he was born on October 22nd, 2003, and he is visibly the shortest member of the group. He appears to be the group’s Main Dancer.
Riwoo
The real name is Myung Jaehyun, he was born on December 4th, 2003. He is the group’s leader and Main Rapper. He lived abroad for a time, and as a result, speaks Korean and English well
Jaehyun
Real name Han Dongmin, born August 10th, 2004. He seems to be both a rapper and vocalist for the group and has said he’s an all-rounder. Along with Jaehyun, Taesan has writing credits on their debut
Taesan
Real name Kim Donghyun, born October 20th, 2004. He is one of the group’s vocalists. His nickname amongst fans is Prince Leehan, and the members call him Princess Leehan. He says his charming point is his sparkling eyes
Leehan
Real name Kim Woonhak, born on November 29th, 2006. He’s another all-rounder for the group and has labeled himself their promoter and greatly enjoys promoting the group and their music
Woonhak
A large portion of their training was centered around learning how to make music and produce their own songs
