Why BLACKPINK Skipped 2023 MTV VMAs
K-pop superstars BLACKPINK chose not to grace the MTV VMAs with their physical presence despite being nominated
Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa weren’t seen on the Newark, New Jersey red carpet or inside at the ceremony
BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom was up for Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing awards
Last year member LISA bagged a historic win at the awards, alongside the group’s own 2 achievements
While the exact whereabouts of all four members during the ceremony weren’t clear, Rosé was seen in New York prior to the ceremony
Rosé was also photographed at Electric Lady Studios with Taylor Swift on September 9, the night a party was scheduled to be held there
BLACKPINK has had a huge year, making history when they became the first K-pop group to headline Coachella in April and touring around the world
At the same time, the group is gearing up for a packed and sold-out, full-fledged FINALE of their BORN PINK World Tour in Seoul this weekend
The members of BLACKPINK always have a busy schedule full of performances, recording sessions, and other activities related to their career
So, fans have attributed their absence to a busy schedule and other commitments
