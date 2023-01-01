Heading 3

Why BLACKPINK Skipped 2023 MTV VMAs

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK chose not to grace the MTV VMAs with their physical presence despite being nominated

Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa weren’t seen on the Newark, New Jersey red carpet or inside at the ceremony

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom was up for Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing awards

Last year member LISA bagged a historic win at the awards, alongside the group’s own 2 achievements

While the exact whereabouts of all four members during the ceremony weren’t clear, Rosé was seen in New York prior to the ceremony

Rosé was also photographed at Electric Lady Studios with Taylor Swift on September 9, the night a party was scheduled to be held there

BLACKPINK has had a huge year, making history when they became the first K-pop group to headline Coachella in April and touring around the world

At the same time, the group is gearing up for a packed and sold-out, full-fledged FINALE of their BORN PINK World Tour in Seoul this weekend

The members of BLACKPINK always have a busy schedule full of performances, recording sessions, and other activities related to their career

So, fans have attributed their absence to a busy schedule and other commitments

