Why Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae is ideal BF
Sun Jae is funny, smart, athletic, and overall caring and kind qualities that embody the ideal boyfriend
Wholesome personality
Sun Jae epitomizes pure love; his unwavering affection will keep your heart fluttering
Simp for you
Sun Jae possesses a beautiful voice, not only capable of composing songs for you but also serenading you with them
Will write songs and sing for you
In school, with family, or in any situation, Sun Jae is the one you can always count on
Will take your side, always
Sun Jae is the kind of person who would willingly put himself in harm's way to protect you
Will always protect you
Sun Jae has a knack for noticing the smallest details about you. Whether you're feeling cold and need a jacket or a hot pack, he's always ready to pick up on your needs
Will notice little things
Sun Jae's love for you transcends time; he unfailingly finds his way back to you in every timeline
Will always remember you
In Sun Jae's world, you will always come first; he finds his happiness in your love alone
Will be happy with just your love
Sun Jae embodies all five love languages gifts, words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch and he showers you with each one
Will shower you with affection
If you ever find yourself unable to get off the bus on time, Sun Jae will sprint after it just to ensure it stops for you
Will run after a bus for you
