Pratyusha Dash

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

Why Byeon Woo Seok’s Ryu Sun Jae is ideal BF

Sun Jae is funny, smart, athletic, and overall caring and kind qualities that embody the ideal boyfriend

Image: tvN

Wholesome personality

Sun Jae epitomizes pure love; his unwavering affection will keep your heart fluttering

Image: tvN

Simp for you

Sun Jae possesses a beautiful voice, not only capable of composing songs for you but also serenading you with them

Will write songs and sing for you

Image: tvN

In school, with family, or in any situation, Sun Jae is the one you can always count on

Will take your side, always

Image: tvN

Sun Jae is the kind of person who would willingly put himself in harm's way to protect you

Will always protect you

Image: tvN

Sun Jae has a knack for noticing the smallest details about you. Whether you're feeling cold and need a jacket or a hot pack, he's always ready to pick up on your needs

Will notice little things

Image: tvN

Sun Jae's love for you transcends time; he unfailingly finds his way back to you in every timeline

Will always remember you

Image: tvN

In Sun Jae's world, you will always come first; he finds his happiness in your love alone

Will be happy with just your love

Image: tvN

Sun Jae embodies all five love languages gifts, words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch and he showers you with each one

Will shower you with affection

Image: tvN

If you ever find yourself unable to get off the bus on time, Sun Jae will sprint after it just to ensure it stops for you

Will run after a bus for you

Image: tvN

