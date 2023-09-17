Heading 3
Why did Aamir Khan ditch Om Shanti Om?
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are known to be the three pillars of the Hindi film Industry. The three Khans are ruling the industry for the last 3 decades
The Khans
While Aamir & Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, SRK & Salman have also given films like Karan Arjun and KKHH. However, it has been more than 30 years but Aamir and SRK have never shared the screen together
The Bond
Although, Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but they were not seen together in the film
Laal Singh Chaddha
However, Farah Khan tried to bring them together in a party song for her movie, Om Shanti Om but couldn't succeed
Farah Khan
The Song
Back in 2009, Farah Khan onboarded 31 movie stars for a party song of Om Shanti Om, titled Deewangi Deewangi. Probably, all of the popular Bollywood stars made their appearance but few couldn't
Aamir Khan
In a recent podcast, Farah Khan shared the funniest story about why she couldn't bring Aamir Khan into the song. The director said that Aamir kept her hanging till the very end and then said he was busy editing Taare Zameen Par
The Real Reason
She further continues, "Then he called me and said, 'Farah I am editing, if I leave the editing for two hours and come for the shoot, my film will be delayed for six months.' Later when I asked him about this reason, he said,'I did not want to come'"
Moreover, she revealed that she had also invited Amitabh Bachchan for the song but he couldn't come as Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married in the same week
Bachchan Family
In an earlier interview, Farah Khan shared that Shah Rukh Khan had promised to get Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu on board. However, he couldn't make it happen
Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu
Om Shanti Om was a romantic fantasy film, released in 2007. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan
Om Shanti Om
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki. Further, he is reuniting with Salman Khan in a full-fledged role in Tiger VS Pathaan
SRK's next
