Why do we love K-drama love triangles?

Who will the main character choose? Will there be a shocking twist? The uncertainty keeps us guessing and eager to see how the love story unfolds.
Sometimes, the love interest who doesn't end up with the main character steals our hearts. This "second lead syndrome" makes us root for their happiness even if it's not meant to be.
Image credits: tvN
Second Lead Syndrome
Love triangles can push characters to grow and learn. The protagonist might discover what they truly value in a partner or gain confidence through their experiences.
Character Development
We feel the joy of blossoming love, the sting of jealousy, and the pain of heartbreak alongside the characters, making for a truly immersive experience.
Emotional Rollercoaster
Love triangles tap into universal experiences of having feelings for someone who might not feel the same or being caught between two choices.
Relatable Situations
K-dramas often portray heightened emotions and scenarios. Seeing a character navigate a complex love triangle can be a form of wish fulfillment, allowing us to experience a dramatic romance vicariously.
Wish Fulfillment
We might see the story from the perspective of each love interest, allowing us to understand their motivations and maybe even root for their happiness despite not being endgame.
Empathy and Second Chances
Fans passionately debate who the main character should end up with, creating a fun and engaging online community around the drama.
Fueling Shipping Wars
Not all love triangles are cliche. Some K-dramas use them to explore unconventional relationships or challenge societal expectations.
Breaking Stereotypes
The awkward situations, misunderstandings, and jealous sparks can lead to hilarious moments, adding a layer of lightheartedness to the drama.