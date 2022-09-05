Heading 3
Why is ENHYPEN K-pop’s future
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: BELIFT LAB
The start of ENHYPEN came with the survival program ‘I-LAND’ where 23 trainees competed to debut
I-LAND
Image: BELIFT LAB
Making himself known as one of the youngest ever leaders in the history of K-pop, Jungwon has a lot of weight on his shoulders
Jungwon
Image: BELIFT LAB
The star trainee who could have debuted with TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Heesung finally found the pieces to complete his puzzle
Heesung
Image: BELIFT LAB
A man of many talents, Jay has an elite aura around him
Jay
Image: BELIFT LAB
The Australian member of the group, Jake has quickly adapted to his K-pop idol status
Jake
Image: BELIFT LAB
A scaling figure skater, Sunghoon found his calling with ENHYPEN
Sunghoon
Image: BELIFT LAB
Sunoo
Not afraid to be cute, Sunoo is the secret weapon of the group
Image: BELIFT LAB
A star performer hailing from Japan, Ni-Ki has begun his takeover
Ni-Ki
Image: BELIFT LAB
Formed as the seven members with a lot of potential, the group has broken numerous records
ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
They have taken on many styles, often molding themselves to be the best versions of themselves
Princes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS’ V Fashion in 2022