Why is ENHYPEN K-pop’s future

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BELIFT LAB

The start of ENHYPEN came with the survival program ‘I-LAND’ where 23 trainees competed to debut

I-LAND

Image: BELIFT LAB

Making himself known as one of the youngest ever leaders in the history of K-pop, Jungwon has a lot of weight on his shoulders

Jungwon

Image: BELIFT LAB

The star trainee who could have debuted with TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Heesung finally found the pieces to complete his puzzle

Heesung

Image: BELIFT LAB

A man of many talents, Jay has an elite aura around him

Jay

Image: BELIFT LAB

The Australian member of the group, Jake has quickly adapted to his K-pop idol status

Jake

Image: BELIFT LAB

A scaling figure skater, Sunghoon found his calling with ENHYPEN

Sunghoon

Image: BELIFT LAB

Sunoo

Not afraid to be cute, Sunoo is the secret weapon of the group

Image: BELIFT LAB

A star performer hailing from Japan, Ni-Ki has begun his takeover

Ni-Ki

Image: BELIFT LAB

Formed as the seven members with a lot of potential, the group has broken numerous records

ENHYPEN

Image: BELIFT LAB

They have taken on many styles, often molding themselves to be the best versions of themselves

Princes

