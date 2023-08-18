Why Govinda Left Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? 

Released in 2001, the Anil Sharma directorial film is credited as an all time blockbuster. The romantic action love story on the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition is touted as a milestone in the Indian cinema
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and late Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film turned out to be the biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career
Star Cast
In an interview, Govinda revealed that when he was working with Anil Sharma on a film, Maharaja and the director had narrated the story of Gadar to him
Govinda Connection
Govinda revealed why he rejected Gadar. He said that it was too abusive and political in nature. He was not ready to compromise his career with such a film
Turned Down
Govinda has also rejected a few other films which later on turned out to be big hits. The list includes- Chandani, Devdas among others.
Other Films
After a gap of 22 years, Anil Sharma is returning with a sequel to Gadar. It is releasing in cinemas this Friday
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is made on a limited budget of reportedly Rs 65 crores. Moreover, the promotional cost is reportedly around Rs 15 crores
Budget
Mounted on a tight budget, Gadar 2 has easily surpassed its production value and setting new records every day. The film is roaring in cinemas on Blockbuster mode
A Blockbuster
Gadar 2 opened with a huge 43 Crores Nett. BOC in India. The film has collected a whopping amount of 284 Crores Nett. in its first week of release
Box Office
Trade experts are expecting it to enter the 500 crore club. Moreover, if the film performs well in its 3rd and 4th week too then it can even end up surpassing the lifetime BOC of Pathaan in India