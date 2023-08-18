Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 18, 2023

Why Govinda Left Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? 

Released in 2001, the Anil Sharma directorial film is credited as an all time blockbuster. The romantic action love story on the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition is touted as a milestone in the Indian cinema

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and late Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film turned out to be the biggest hit of Sunny Deol's career

Star Cast

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

In an interview, Govinda revealed that when he was working with Anil Sharma on a film, Maharaja and the director had narrated the story of Gadar to him

Govinda Connection

Image: Govinda's Instagram

Govinda revealed why he rejected Gadar. He said that it was too abusive and political in nature. He was not ready to compromise his career with such a film

Turned Down

Image: Govinda's Instagram

Govinda has also rejected a few other films which later on turned out to be big hits. The list includes- Chandani, Devdas among others.

Other Films

Image: Govinda's Instagram

After a gap of 22 years, Anil Sharma is returning with a sequel to Gadar. It is releasing in cinemas this Friday

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is made on a limited budget of reportedly Rs 65 crores. Moreover, the promotional cost is reportedly around Rs 15 crores

 Budget 

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Mounted on a tight budget, Gadar 2 has easily surpassed its production value and setting new records every day. The film is roaring in cinemas on Blockbuster mode

A Blockbuster

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Gadar 2 opened with a huge 43 Crores Nett. BOC in India. The film has collected a whopping amount of 284 Crores Nett. in its first week of release 

Box Office

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Trade experts are expecting it to enter the 500 crore club. Moreover, if the film performs well in its 3rd and 4th week too then it can even end up surpassing the lifetime BOC of Pathaan in India 

Lifetime Prediction 

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Aap Ki Adalat, Pinkvilla

Source

Image: Govinda's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here