Why is Ali Fazal not a part of Fukrey 3?

The comic film franchise began with Fukrey in 2013. The movie was a sleeper hit and the audience showered much love over its characters. The makers turns it into a franchise with Fukrey Returns in 2017
The Franchise
Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Originally, the film features Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi. The team reunited for the second installment too
Original Starcast
Image: IMDb
The third installment of the comedy drama, Fukrey 3 is all set to release very soon in theaters. The trailer has been dropped digitally and audience are loving it
Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Fukrey 3
The trailer of Fukrey 3 was released on 6th September. It promises another madcap Deja vu with the Fukrey boys reprising their characters
The Trailer
Video: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Who's Missing?
Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram
Sadly, Ali Fazal is not a part of Fukrey 3. The actor had backed out from the third installment
Why Ali had backed out?
Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram
The reason why Ali Fazal had to turn down Fukrey 3 is his show, Mirzapur. Actually, the shooting dates of Fukrey 3 and Mirzapur 3 were clashing. Moreover, the actor had to adapt a heavy body look for his show while a lean body for the film, which was not possible simultaneously
Mirzapur Series
Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram
Mirzapur is a popular Indian crime-drama show that turns out to be a career-changing project for Ali Fazal. The show is gearing up for season 3
Interestingly, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are producing both the franchises- Fukrey and Mirzapur under their home production, Excel Entertainment
The Makers
Video: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Fukrey 3 is all set to officially release in cinemas on September 28, 2023.
Fukrey 3 Release Date
Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Fukrey 3 is clashing with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Apart from this, several other south films are also releasing on the same week- Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Skanda are two prominent releases among others