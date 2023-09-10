Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 10, 2023

Why is Ali Fazal not a part of Fukrey 3?

The comic film franchise began with Fukrey in 2013. The movie was a sleeper hit and the audience showered much love over its characters. The makers turns it into a franchise with Fukrey Returns in 2017 

The Franchise

Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram 

Originally, the film features Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi. The team reunited for the second installment too

Original Starcast

Image: IMDb 

The third installment of the comedy drama, Fukrey 3 is all set to release very soon in theaters. The trailer has been dropped digitally and audience are loving it

Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram

Fukrey 3

The trailer of Fukrey 3 was released on 6th September. It promises another madcap Deja vu with the Fukrey boys reprising their characters

The Trailer

Video: Excel Entertainment's Instagram 

Who's Missing? 

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

Sadly, Ali Fazal is not a part of Fukrey 3. The actor had backed out from the third installment

Why Ali had backed out? 

Image: Ali Fazal's Instagram 

The reason why Ali Fazal had to turn down Fukrey 3 is his show, Mirzapur. Actually, the shooting dates of Fukrey 3 and Mirzapur 3 were clashing. Moreover, the actor had to adapt a heavy body look for his show while a lean body for the film, which was not possible simultaneously

Mirzapur Series

Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram 

Mirzapur is a popular Indian crime-drama show that turns out to be a career-changing project for Ali Fazal. The show is gearing up for season 3

Interestingly, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are producing both the franchises- Fukrey and Mirzapur under their home production, Excel Entertainment 

The Makers

Video: Excel Entertainment's Instagram 

Fukrey 3 is all set to officially release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. 

Fukrey 3 Release Date

Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram 

Fukrey 3 is clashing with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Apart from this, several other south films are also releasing on the same week- Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Skanda are two prominent releases among others

 The Clash

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here